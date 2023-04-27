Funtopia - inflatables fun at Central Park

FUNTOPIACentral Park, May 1 (11.30am-5pm)A fantastic fun-packed Children’s Festival which is specifically designed for under-10s. Filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under-5s area, high energy inflatables. Autism friendly session at 10am.Tickets on the gate – Under 90cm free; Over 90cm £10; Adults £2.50

TRUCKFEST

East of England Showground, April 29-May 1

Be amazed by monster trucks and arena stunt shows over the weekend with popular TV stars from the trucking world Todd Dewey and Steve Grahame. On the Saturday evening, there will be a light parade, monster truck displays, live music and fireworks.

VIKING FESTIVAL

Flag Fen, April 29-May 1Travel through time to discover what it was like to live in a real life Viking encampment. See traditional skills up close. The highlight of each day will be the main battle re-enactment of King Cnut and the Battle of Assandun 1016.

BRB2: CARLOS ACOSTA’S CLASSICAL SELECTIONNew Theatre, May 3 and 4A brilliant gala celebration of classical ballet.From sensational, heart-stopping moments to comic masterpieces, there’s instantly recognisable music and dance that will bring the house down.The highlights include Bournonville’s delightful La Sylphide, Vaganova’s explosive Diana and Actaeon pas de deux, Carlos Acosta’s own temperature-raising Carmen and his new interpretation for two dancers of The Dying Swan.

CRAFT WORKSHOP

Queensgate Centre, April 29 (10am-4pm)An opportunity to produce flowers for the ‘Fields of Colour’ exhibition to feature in the Peterborough Celebrates Festival from May 19-21 in Ferry Meadows, an event that aims to bring communities together and celebrate everything that defines Peterborough.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: The MenuJohn Clare Theatre, tonight, 7.30pmExpecting nothing less than the best of everything, a group of ultra wealthy gastronomes with a demanding palate arrive at the Hawthorn, an exclusive culinary temple run by chef Julian Slowik.

PAUL SMITH – JOKERNew Theatre, tonightPaul Smith is back with a new tour.The Scouse funnyman mixes his trade mark audience interaction with more hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

Emma Kenny - The Serial Killer Next DoorThe Cresset, May 3One of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators discusses what creates a serial killer like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Paul Knowles.

THE HISTORY OF ROCKNew Theatre, April 28A jaw dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of rock, featuring the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns n Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.