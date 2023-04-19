Viking Festival returns to Peterborough's Flag Fen to see Danish conquest of England brought to life

Hundreds of Viking re-enactors from all over the UK are set to descend on Flag Fen again at the end of the month for the return of the Viking Festival.

The 2023 festival is set to run for three days from Saturday 29 April – Monday 1 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of events is planned for each of the three days so that visitors, including young families, can enjoy a full day out.

Flag Fen, east of Peterborough, England, is a Bronze Age site which sees the Viking Festival flock to the site each year (image: David Lowndes).

Visitors can explore a Viking burial, learn about the meals they ate and see the traditional woodworking, metalworking, cooking and weaving skills in action.

There will be storytelling sessions each day for children too at the famous site constructed about 3500 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to witness weapons, archery displays and a spectacular Skirmish with an opportunity to have a go at archery too.

Organisers said the highlight of each day will be the main battle re-enactment of King Cnut and the Battle of Assandun in 1016.

When the site isn’t being ‘invaded’ by Vikings visitors can see Bronze Age and Iron Age roundhouses and imagine what life was like thousands of years ago.

Meet the Soay sheep an ancient and fascinating breed, which sheds its own wool naturally or take a wander around the lakeside walk and see what wildlife you can spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jump your way through, across and over on the children’s play area and explore the Big Dig Tent and become an archaeologist getting hands-on with the past.

Or, drop into the Visitor Centre or café.

The Viking Festival is open from 10am, last entry is at 3pm, and admission charges apply: £4 children, £8 adults, £20 families (2 adults, 3 children) and under 5s are free.

Book online your entry tickets online Viking family fun today. Parking is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad