The pick of the nights out in Peterborough this week

THURSDAY 22nd

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace Pre-Pride Party from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Unhinged from 8.30pm – a new 4-piece Rock covers band, featuring top local musician.FRIDAY 23rd:

Charters has Dean & Co from 10pm – four to five piece band playing fiddle tunes, Irish, country and 60s.

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’aristos Revival with Mr Nash and guests - £5 entry but proceeds to Cancer Research UK. From 9pm until 2am.

The Crown has XX (2012) XII from 9pm, a popular new Rock covers band.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has P Town Funk.Stamford Corn Exchange Lounge Bar has Bouji Nights, Stamford Over 30s Dance Night celebrating its First Birthday Party with DJ Rick Santini and the Bouji Team. 8pm - Midnight, tickets: £12.SATURDAY 24th:

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has Get Ready.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Circa 73 from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Eddie Nash presents “The Get Down” from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions Garden Party Part 2 – from 1pm until 1am – featuring Cherry, Eddie Nash, Ferris, Giants, Jard, Moroda. Twix X Edge and special guests T3lsy and Soul Frame.

The Limetree, Paston Lane, has Relentless playing Rockabilly from 2pm-5pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Damion.

The Crown has Velocity from 9pm.

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has High Point Players from 8pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers.SUNDAY 25th:

The Ostrich Inn has Project Blackbird from 4.30pm.

Charters has Sunday Sessions with The Gangsters from 3-6pm followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Monkey Boy from 2pm – a recently reformed Peterborough party band.

​

TUESDAY 27th:

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.WEDNESDAY 28th:Stamford Arts Centre Gallery Bar has "Pint of Poetry" – and evening of open mic poetry and spoken word. Everyone welcome, free entry, starts 7.30pm.

​

THURSDAY 29th:

The Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of big band music with singer Lindsey. Tickets £7.50.

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.