On camera: Revellers at Charters for House Sessions in the sunshine
The sun shone and Charters’ riverside beer garden was the place to be in Peterborough on Saturday.
By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
As well as the floating pub’s Gin and Cider Festival, city based music collective House Sessions were on hand with 12 hours of music from Cherry, Edge, Twix, Zoe Roberts, Josh Reif, Sam Squire and D:Rosen.
It proved to be a massive hit with young and old – and House Sessions will be back for more on June 24.
