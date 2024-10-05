Stunning Spooktacular fireworks and music show planned for Halloween at Springfields Outlet in Spalding
Promising to be a treat for spectators, the dazzling displays over Springfields Festival Gardens will be set to
music and lights, and a wide range of food and beverage options will be available.
Simon Stone, Retail Director at Springfields said: “As we’re celebrating our 20th year, we’re aiming for the event to be bigger and better than ever.
“It’s an event that’s perfect for every age group and a great way to end a family day out. We look forward to welcoming those from the local community and further afield, for a night of celebration.”
Dressing up to get into the spooky spirit could mean winning a prize. One high-value £500
Springfields Outlet gift card is up for grabs
Gates will open at 6pm, the firework performance begins at 8pm, and Springfields stores will remain open until 9pm.
Early Bird tickets are now on sale – £6 per adult and £4 per child until October 14. After this date, ticket prices will increase to £8 per adult and £5 per child.
•The Winter Wonderland Walk returns on November 6 with a longer walk, brand-new zones, and over 100,000 sparkling lights to celebrate the festive season.
It’s a must-see for families, available until Sunday, January 5.