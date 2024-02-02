Some rising stars of Ska at Charters bar in Peterborough

Dakka Skanks

February 10 sees the club play host to the rising stars of the Ska scene Dakka Skanks, the Brighton based band who were asked, not just once ...but twice! to support those legendary nutty boys Madness at their 'House Of Fun' Weekender Festivals in 2019 and 2021.

Dakka Skanks are a band seriously committed to bringing hard reggae, ska, dub and punk rhythms together in a totally fresh style. From hard steppers to traditional ska, furious punk and sprinklings of soul, Dakka Skanks come with the style and always bring the dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since their formation in 2016, and with an album and several single releases under their belt, Dakka Skanks have been continuously picking up live shows across Europe. They've already played in three countries this year so don't miss them at this, their first Peterborough show.

Most Popular

Support for the night comes from Peterborough / Poland based CZAPA, who will get the party started with their energetic and infectious ska punky reggae party tunes.

With DJ Ollie Jones (Too Much Too Young / Sound Of The Suburbs) on the decks, bringing a barrowload of Punk, Indie, Ska and 2 Tone vinyl, the night looks like being a real celebration of that golden era in the late seventies and early eighties.

Tickets are £8 in advance from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or £12 on the door.