British rapper Chip heads for Peterborough's Red Room

Cosmic Rodney at The Yard of Ale this weekend

HIGHLIGHT:

​Red Room, Broadway, February 2

A live performance from British rapper Chip, previously Chipmunk, who in the past 14 years has collaborated with the likes of Skepta, T.I., Meek Mill, Young Adz and many others.

In 2009, he released his debut album, I Am Chipmunk, featuring four songs which peaked in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart. In 2011, his follow-up album, the American hip hop-influenced Transition, included the single "Champion" featuring Chris Brown, which peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart.

THURSDAY February 1:

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Winter Ale Festival with 20+ local and national real ales as well as more than eight ciders, running until Sunday. Also, General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm (free entry).

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has a comedy night by big Deal Comedy in the function room from 8pm (ticket only).

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Here We Aren't in Godric Square has the Good Shout poetry and spoken word open mic (every first Thursday of the month). Starts at 7pm, different featured poets every month from around the region and further afield. Sign up for an open mic slot on the night!

FRIDAY 2nd:Charters has High Rollers from 10pm plus the Winter Ale Festival.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dependant Variables, from 9pm. Re-formed popular and exciting Peterborough four-piece female fronted Pop and Rock covers band.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Or Wot.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Latiesha Maria Band from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Mr Nash presenting Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm- late, free entry.The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Velocity.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Toxic Blondes.

SATURDAY 3rd:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo, a top five-piece female fronted band, playing Rock, Pop and Funk covers from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Cosmic Rodney .

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Famous Unknowns.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Circa 73 from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen with Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom.

Charters has The Guards 10pm plus Winter Ale Festival .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Steve Clements.

The Fletton Club, High Street, has Kill Me Kate playing Country and Classic Rock.SUNDAY 4th:

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5pm.Charters has Jazz Underground DJ set from 12-3pm followed by Johnny Quinn from 3-6pm plus the final day of the Winter Ale Festival.

TUESDAY 6th:

Charters has Pub quiz in the function room from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.THURSDAY 8th:

The Ostrich Inn has Thomas Doncker with support from Chris Poole from 8pm