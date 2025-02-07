Remember Me - an unforgettable story of love, loss and hope

Remember Me, the powerful and heartfelt play by award-winning playwright Lekha Desai Morrison, is returning to the Key Theatre in Peterborough for two exclusive performances on March 6 and 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This poignant family drama, commissioned by Landmark Theatres (which operates the Key and New Theatre), has captivated audiences since its premiere in May last year and is back by popular demand.

Most Popular

At its core, Remember Me tells the deeply moving story of Sally and her daughter Keira as they navigate the heartbreaking changes in their beloved Jack, whose fading passion for painting signals the onset of dementia. Through humour, love, and raw honesty, the play explores how dementia impacts not only those diagnosed but also their families and caregivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing from personal experiences and extensive research, Desai Morrison has crafted a narrative that transforms the painful reality of dementia into a universal story of resilience and connection.

Remember Me comes to the Key Theatre in March

Critics have praised the production for its emotional depth and artistry.

Remember Me premiered at the Key Theatre’s Welcome Weekender to an enthusiastic audience, and quickly gained traction. With support from the Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough, the play sold out additional performances at the Burton Taylor Studio in Oxford later that summer. Now, the production is set to return to both the Key Theatre and the Old Fire Station in Oxford in 2025, further cementing its legacy as a play that resonates deeply with audiences and communities.

Lekha Desai Morrison is a celebrated playwright known for her ability to tackle challenging topics with humour and compassion. Her works, including Misfits and Myles and Me, have been performed across the UK and have garnered critical acclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her journey with Remember Me was also supported by the Key Seeds programme at the Key Theatre, which nurtures emerging talent and encourages the creation of bold, new works.

Remember Me comes to the Key Theatre in March

More than just a performance, Remember Me creates a space for shared understanding and connection.

Audiences are invited to witness a family’s intimate journey while finding comfort and solidarity in the story’s universal themes.

The play also raises critical awareness of dementia, one of the fastest-growing health challenges of our time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also highlights the importance of support services such as those provided by the Dementia Resource Centre.

Audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the play’s authenticity and emotional resonance.

Remember Me will be performed at the Key Theatre on March 6 and 7, and tickets are on sale now at keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/remember-me-event