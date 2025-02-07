Remember Me - an unforgettable story of love, loss and hope
This poignant family drama, commissioned by Landmark Theatres (which operates the Key and New Theatre), has captivated audiences since its premiere in May last year and is back by popular demand.
At its core, Remember Me tells the deeply moving story of Sally and her daughter Keira as they navigate the heartbreaking changes in their beloved Jack, whose fading passion for painting signals the onset of dementia. Through humour, love, and raw honesty, the play explores how dementia impacts not only those diagnosed but also their families and caregivers.
Drawing from personal experiences and extensive research, Desai Morrison has crafted a narrative that transforms the painful reality of dementia into a universal story of resilience and connection.
Critics have praised the production for its emotional depth and artistry.
Remember Me premiered at the Key Theatre’s Welcome Weekender to an enthusiastic audience, and quickly gained traction. With support from the Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough, the play sold out additional performances at the Burton Taylor Studio in Oxford later that summer. Now, the production is set to return to both the Key Theatre and the Old Fire Station in Oxford in 2025, further cementing its legacy as a play that resonates deeply with audiences and communities.
Lekha Desai Morrison is a celebrated playwright known for her ability to tackle challenging topics with humour and compassion. Her works, including Misfits and Myles and Me, have been performed across the UK and have garnered critical acclaim.
Her journey with Remember Me was also supported by the Key Seeds programme at the Key Theatre, which nurtures emerging talent and encourages the creation of bold, new works.
More than just a performance, Remember Me creates a space for shared understanding and connection.
Audiences are invited to witness a family’s intimate journey while finding comfort and solidarity in the story’s universal themes.
The play also raises critical awareness of dementia, one of the fastest-growing health challenges of our time.
It also highlights the importance of support services such as those provided by the Dementia Resource Centre.
Audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the play’s authenticity and emotional resonance.
Remember Me will be performed at the Key Theatre on March 6 and 7, and tickets are on sale now at keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/remember-me-event