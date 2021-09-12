Peterborough Music Hub: It’s The Bear necessities

The Bear by Raymond Briggs

57 per cent of adults responding to the survey said music helped them cope with the challenges of lockdown and 71 per cent agreed that music increased their productivity.

Helping with stress and anxiety, many of us were listening to more music than ever before – it was more popular that watching films and playing video games and around one million adults took up learning an instrument during the pandemic.

It was no surprise then that the return of a vibrant live music scene over recent weeks has been so well supported - 66 per cent of those surveyed said they planned to attend ‘as many or even more gigs than before.’

This is all great news for the music sector.

Greater Peterborough has certainly hosted some excellent events over the summer and the autumn season continues to provide a wonderful programme of activities and performances.

Supporting opportunities for young musicians continues to be the goal for Peterborough Music Hub, inspiring the next generation of local players.

Following the success of the team’s production of The Snowman in December 2019, they turn the spotlight on “The Bear” for this year’s festive music treat.

From the makers of The Snowman, this popular piece will feature a group of orchestral instrumental players – ideally playing at grade 5 and above (but lower grades may be considered).

Other instruments including sax, bass guitar, pianists, and drummers (who can play orchestral percussion) can also take part.

This is a fantastic opportunity for students to perform in a professional venue, and experience playing live accompaniment to the hugely successful animated film.

Rehearsals for The Bear start on Saturday 6 November (1pm-4pm) at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, with weekly sessions on 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, then Sunday 5 December, Monday 6 December (for a technical rehearsal, at Peterborough New Theatre), followed by three one-hour performances on Tuesday 7 December at 10:30, 13:30 and 18:30.

For more details and how to apply contact Kirsten Goldthorp (head of Peterborough Music Hub & Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians) by emailing: [email protected]

l Live shows in Stamford over the coming month include: Jazz In The Theatre - The Blue Note Session Band (Sat 2 Oct, Stamford Theatre), Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham (Fri 8 Oct, Stamford Ballroom) and the European Union Chamber Orchestra (Sat 9 Oct, Stamford Ballroom). For times and prices visit - www.stamfordartscentre.com

Workshop performances of a brand-new musical, GuyMart feature at the New Theatre on 18 September, with Tina Live – A Tribute Show to Tuna Turner playing at The Cresset on 30 September and Mad About The Musicals arriving at the Key Theatre on 24 September.