Peterborough gig for British Lion a coup of Met Lounge

British Lion are coming to the Met Lounge

And that’s how The Met Lounge became the venue for the first show in more than two years for UK Rock outfit British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris.

Even though it’s a small club tour for the band, the actual production for the show - on November 17 - will probably be the biggest the 200 capacity venue in Bridge Street has ever seen.

“We’ve got to make space for an 11 metre tour bus and trailer at the rear of the club,” said owner/promoter Steve Jason. “And they’re arriving at 1pm in the afternoon to load in so I’ve no idea exactly what’s going to come into the club but it’s obviously a lot.”

Support for the show comes from Airforce featuring original Iron Maiden drummer Doug Sampson.

Elsewhere this week...

THURSDAY:

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Rhythm Room Rocks, which will be showcasing local bands. Tonight from 9pm The Expletives will be performing live;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ostracised - Soviet Films and Ice Cream Headache from 8pm.

FRIDAY: Met Lounge has Faux Fighters with support from MK-based Calico Palace. Faux Fighters UK live shows are explosive events and the band go to every effort to reproduce the raw power and dynamics of the original band. Tickets from skiddle.com or on the door. Show open to 14+ but all under 16s to be accomp by adult/18+

Charters, Town Bridge, has Embrace with Ritzy Crackers and Teddy. DJ Slinky Amy will also be playing all the best EDM, House and Dance party anthems. From 8pm, Free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Tiger Club from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Brownsuga – a charity event with Mr Nash and guest DJs playing 90s, RnB, Hip Hop, Swing and Soul. From 9pm till 2am - £5 entry but all proceeds to Cancer Research UK;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has One Eyed Cats;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Christian Smith from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sharna from 8.30pm;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY: Spanglers Country Music Club, Burton Street welcomes Ray Peters. £5.50 on the door;

The Ostrich Inn has Mojo Slide from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale has The Mighty and High; Burghley Club has High Rollers, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm-2am, free entry;

Charters has Black Dog Murphy from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Nicky from 8.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside).

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand folk session from 1pm to 4pm;

Yard of Ale has the Palmy Ukelele Band from 3pm;

Charters has Jordon Poole, a local singer, from 3pm, free entry;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with Three Phase from 3pm - 5pm (Inside);