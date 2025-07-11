Peterborough band The Portland land iconic London music venue gig

The Portland land gig at iconic venue

Following their recent success on a UK tour with the Stanleys, Peterborough band The Portland have been chosen by London based promoters to support up and coming indie sensations Good Health, at the Sebright Arms, in London.

The Sebright is known in London music circles, as being ‘the’ place where you see the coolest up and coming bands play. Bands to have graced the stage in the early stages of their careers include Wunderhorse, Fontaines DC, Catfish and The Bottlemen, The Zutons and The Kooks to name just a few.

The Portland consists of four Peterborough lads, Luke Welch, 22 (Lead vocals & guitar), Lewis Keating 22 (Guitar & vocals), Alex Rowe (Bass & vocals) 19, and Joe Welch 23, (Drums & percussion).

Lead singer Luke said: “We were really blown away with how well we went down on the Stanleys tour. The Stanleys themselves were really encouraging and made the effort every night to come out of the dressing room to watch us and cheer us on. I can’t tell you how much that meant to us and how much it helped settle any nerves we had! So, to now be chosen to play in London, is really cool.”

Musically they acknowledge an eclectic array of influences, including The Pixies, Bill Callahan, Foals, John Mayer, Nick Mulvey, Wunderhorse, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Ovlov, just to name a few.

The band’s manager, Ian Clarke, said: “The Portland are already receiving quite a bit of interest from London-based booking agents, promoters and labels, but the lads are incredibly down to earth and are just getting on with writing and recording new material.

"Their maturity of songwriting, musicianship and performance goes well beyond what we should expect from a band of their age. Whilst you can never predict the future, especially in the music industry, if the reaction they are creating at gigs is anything to go by, then watch this space”.