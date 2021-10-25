Peterborough band hit the road with The Hunna

Idolising Nova. Photo: Paul England

Jack Fulton Smith and Kyle O’Sullivan - fresh from supporting The Sherlocks at the Met Lounge earlier this month - will be taking to the stage on the nine-date Never Look Back tour, playing venues including O2 Forum Kentish Town, O2 Apollo in Manchester, O2 Institute in Birmingham, and Rock City in Nottingham.

And the city boys couldn’t be happier.

“Playing gigs is the best thing about being in a band, so to be heading back out on the road after 20 months without playing live is really exciting,” said Jack.

“We’ve been big fans of The Hunna for years, and have been in the crowd at their shows loads of times, so going from being in the crowd to supporting them feels really special.

“Every show has sold-out and they are all really cool, big venues, and we can’t wait to get in a room with loads of people, put on a big show and have fun.