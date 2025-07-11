Outdoor theatre returns to Tolethorpe Hall

Agatha Christies The Mirror Crack'd

The outdoor auditorium in the picturesque grounds of Tolethorpe Hall is once again playing host to the summer series from Stamford Shakespeare Company.

And there are still three great productions running over the next six weeks or so.

On various dates until July 26, you can see William Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew.

Baptista Minola, a wealthy politician, has two daughters: mild sweetheart Bianca, and headstrong, opinionated Katharina.

The Taming of the Shrew

Newly come to town to visit his friend, Hortensio, Petruchio is desperate for money and agrees to marry Katharina for her dowry alone… but soon realises he has more than met his match!

Shakespeare’s battle of the sexes gets a bold makeover in this fast-paced production brimming with sparkling humour, lively physical comedy, and unforgettable characters.

Will Katharina, ‘the shrew’, be tamed, or is there more to the story?

Running until until August 16 is Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, a new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Hollywood descends on the sleepy village of St Mary Mead when a glamorous American film star buys Gossington Hall.

Macbeth

However, the real drama unfolds off-screen, when an unexpected and ruthless murder is committed during a party filled with suspects.

It’s up to Miss Jane Marple to unravel a web of lies, tragedy and danger.

This fresh and witty adaptation of the Queen of Crime’s famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of revenge and dark secrets.

•This amateur production of The Mirror Crack'd is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

Finally, on dates until August 23, is Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Get ready for a gripping, high-octane production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, where desire, power, and madness collide in a story as relevant today as it was when first written.

Spurred on by a prophecy from three mysterious sisters and driven by the ruthless ambition of both him and his wife, Macbeth murders his country’s leader.

This has devastating consequences leading to further bloodshed, paranoia, betrayal, and ultimately, his downfall.

Join us for a powerful and hauntingly relevant exploration of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy.

For full performance dates and times, and to book tickets, go to www.tolethorpe.co.uk