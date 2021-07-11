Outdoor music festival to be held at Peterborough’s community garden

Peterborough's Green Backyard

Peterborough-based collective the Secret Society of Something, which puts on music events, is behind the all-dayer – called Mandala’d – at the Green Backyard.

It takes place at the community garden off Oundle Road on Saturday, July 24, part of a weekend of entertainment with Sunday being dedicated to the work of GBY and featuring music from local performers.

It is also the first of five music-led weekends at the venue going through to late September – Mandala’d 2 and 3, a House Sessions takeover and Ibiza Pride Festival.

Shane Appleyard, from the Secret Society of Something, said volunteers from the collective had been getting the site ready in preparation for the day of music with the all female line-up from across the UK as it had become overgrown. Structures have been fixed up and repainted and new bunting and festoon lights put up.

“Because of lockdown the last year was just rubbish for everyone,” said Shane. “We really just wanted something to do and we were eager for it to be one of the first mass participation events after restrictions were eased (it was originally planned for late June before “freedom day” was put back to July 19).

“It will be the first of its kind for Peterborough and I don’t think anyone has seen the Green Backyard used in the way we will be using it. There will be a real festival feel.”

Mandala’d will be centred around music from 12noon to 10pm - commercial, DNB, hip-hop, garage, house and jungle – with food and drink and other activities throughout the day.

And words has spread with music fans in London, Manchester and Birmingham snapping up tickets already.