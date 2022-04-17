Sea Power

Iconic dance music brand Café Mambo Ibiza has announced that the Grammy Award-nominated US house music producer, Todd Terry will join the star-studded bill at ‘Classics On The Embankment’ at The Embankment in Peterborough on Friday, June 10 .

This unmissable outdoor event will bring thousands of dance music fans together for an unforgettable experience under the stars as they relive the massive tunes that provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures.

Todd Terry pioneered the New York house sound with his trademark, big, driving kicks and rich, chord-laced sound. He has worked with everyone from Jocelyn Brown to Everything But The Girl, and turned out chart-topping global hits including ‘Something Goin’ On’ and ‘Keep On Jumpin’’. Continually releasing on a “who’s who” of the finest labels around and topping the bills of noted clubs and festivals on the planet, without him, house music today would sound very different.

Todd Terry

He joins a lineup that includes Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Mambo resident Andy Baxter plus live PAs on the night from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

The critically acclaimed Sea Power have been added to the lineup for Manic Street Preachers’ huge outdoor show at The Embankment on Sunday, June 12. Formerly known as British Sea Power, the diverse six-piece will bring their contemporary, conceptual style of indie and rock to what is set to be an unforgettable day and night of live music.