Café Mambo bringing Ibiza to Peterborough Embankment with all-star line-up

The legendary Ibiza brand will bring thousands of dance music fans together for an unforgettable experience under the stars as they relive the massive tunes that provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures.

And it kicks off an amazing weekend down by the River Nene with gigs by Simply Red on the Saturday and Manic Street Preachers on the Sunday.

Serving up the classics are some of the biggest DJs in dance music; Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, a huge special guest to be announced, and Mambo resident, Andy Baxter.

Live PAs on the night, performing some of house music’s best loved tracks, come from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

For over 25 years, Café Mambo Ibiza has been synonymous with quality dance music. It became the place to meet for guaranteed good times and to watch the incredible Ibiza sunsets. It has played host to all the big names in dance music, not to mention the infamous BBC Radio 1 Ibiza weekends. ‘Classics On The Embankment’ will see Café Mambo bring an authentic slice of Ibiza to Peterborough in a spectacular celebration of those true Ibiza classics.

Paul Oakenfold is widely credited as one of the first DJs to ‘discover’ Ibiza and to bring the unique Balearic vibe back to the UK. This moment kickstarted the UK scene which went on to influence dance music across the world. Paul became one of the first true superstar DJs – even producing the likes of U2 and Madonna - and a name which helped steer the sound of Ibiza for years to come.

His Cream residencies at Amnesia are the stuff of legend. An ‘Ibiza Classics’ set from Paul Oakenfold will be something very special.

Roger Sanchez will grace the Café Mambo Ibiza turntables. The Grammy Award-winning Stealth Records boss led the global New York house explosion in the 90s and has never looked back. His ‘Release Yourself’ Ibiza night held long term residencies at some of the island’s best clubs including Pacha and Amnesia and he continues to play at respected Ibiza nights such as Defected and Glitterbox. He also topped global charts with an Ibiza classic of his own ‘Another Chance’.

Peterborough Embankment crowds are in for a treat when this highly skilled DJ takes to the decks.

‘Classics On The Embankment’ will feature three very special live PAs. Julie McKnight will be flying in to perform her seminal hit ‘Finally’ which she recorded with Kings Of Tomorrow - a true Ibiza anthem. This hugely talented vocalist remains in high demand and will no doubt dip even further into her back catalogue of classics.

Also taking to the stage is Robin S, best known for the global smash ’Show Me Love’, arguably one of the most recognisable house music tracks ever. The New Yorker followed up with more hits like ‘Luv 4 Luv’ and ‘What I Do Best’ and is known for her energetic performances and amazing vocals.

Sonique hit #1 with huge Ibiza tune ‘It Feels So Good’ and her album ‘Hear My Cry’ sold over half a million copies in the UK alone. She won a BRIT in 2001 for Best Female Solo Artist – Sonique’s performance shouldn’t be missed.

Singing along to these incredible artists with hands in the air will be a moment to remember for those lucky enough to be on Peterborough Embankment. ‘Classics On The Embankment’ will be a surefire highlight of the summer for dance music fans and Ibiza aficionados everywhere.

Tickets start at just £33.50 (+ booking fee), available now from: www.lphconcerts.co.uk.

1. Cafe Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Café Mambo Ibiza on Peterborough Embankment will feature Paul Oakenfold Photo Sales

2. Cafe Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Café Mambo Ibiza on Peterborough Embankment will feature Roger Sanchez Photo Sales

3. Cafe Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Café Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Embankment s0v-B_sy21f0qRZ-a4_y Photo Sales

4. Cafe Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Café Mambo Ibiza is coming to Peterborough Embankment 3ytuUfeuz1d9AD0WF40G Photo Sales