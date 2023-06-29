​Performing Old Times, a new play by Molly Taylor, Bourne Academy was one of ten selected companies representing the talent of young people across the UK at the 2023 Connections Festival last week.

The annual nationwide youth theatre festival, now in its 28th year, celebrates young talent with 5,600 young people aged 13-19 performing one of ten new plays, exploring themes of justice, grief, love, teamwork, friendship, rural life, the end of the world and the climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Wood, teacher at Bourne Academy, said: “The development of our students over the past year has been absolutely incredible as they have demonstrated great teamwork and a real desire to deliver the best performances every time.

Bourne Academy performing Old Times.

Most Popular

"The National Theatre’s Connections Festival has allowed them to have a fantastic insight into the creative world of professional theatre and it is an experience that they will never forget.”

Sixteen-year-old pupil Tegan Wyche added: “Connections has given us the opportunity, as a secondary school in a small town, to be able to experience theatre in a professional environment.