Millfield Festival: The men waiting to hear your stories from Peterborough

Deljit Singh and Jonah Batambuze want you to share your stories at Millfield Festival on Saturday when they host their own ‘Stories from Peterborough’ tent from 12 – 5.30pm on New England Recreation Ground.

Both Del and Jonah have a passion for stories. Del was the storytelling brains behind the Millfield Magical History Tours which went viral during lockdown. His stories of growing up in Millfield and of cultural venues around the city reached tens of thousands of people across the globe.

Del says: “It is clear that everyone young and old from all backgrounds have stories that deserve to be heard today and recorded for future generations.

Jonah and Del are waiting to hear your stories at Millfield Festival

“So, by telling us your stories, you’ll have the chance for people many years from now to hear your voice and your story. Help us create a lasting legacy of your Peterborough stories.”

Jonah added: “Our stories matter. As Peterborough’s face(s) continue to change through regeneration and gentrification, we recognise the need to preserve our stories.