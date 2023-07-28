Millfield Festival: When, where and what to expect as popular Peterborough event returns

Saturday, August 5 will see a fantastic array of performances on the mainstage this year, including some who you might recognise from last year’s spectacular line up. From local cultural dance performances, to nationally toured comedy shows, this year’s Millfield Festival truly has something for everyone and is not one to miss!

Mandinga Arts are returning to close out #MillfieldFest23 with Millfield’s very own Jungle themed mini carnival, chocked full of colourful costumes and beautiful West African music from Koreleko.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the mainstage! There’ll also be a dedicated Karaoke tent, a Sports area with free taster sports sessions, the Millfield Makers tents with free arts and crafts, and a Henna and face-painting tent to get yourself carnival ready.

Deljit Singh (of the famous Magical History Tours) and Jonah Batambuze will be hosting a ‘Stories from Peterborough’ tent. They would love to hear your stories around shopping, leisure spaces, places of worship, going to school, arriving in Peterborough.

Many of the craft activities and performances will be made up of local Millfield residents and volunteers.

It would be impossible for us to bring Millfield Festival back year after year without the continued support of the local community, who we hope to celebrate and inspire with the festival.

Peterborough Presents have been delivering the annual Millfield Festival for the past six years, with five of those years at New England Rec.

Peterborough Presents Programme Director, Sarah Haythornthwaite, said: “Millfield Festival is something we always look forward to bringing back every year because of how much people love it!

"There are so many fantastic and talented performers and makers that are part of this year’s festival. It’s going to be a great day that you won’t want to miss.”

Some of the event highlights of the day include: Do What Ya Mama Told Yah, an interactive comedy circus show; Mughal Miniatures, a performance inspired by Indian and Persian miniature paintings; DJ Dev and Dhol Drumming from Eminence Entertainments; and two speakers from Black British Book Festival.

Millfield Festival will be held from 12pm to 6pm at The New England Rec (also known as Rock Park/The Triangle) on Lincoln Road/Occupation Road.

The festival, performances, and activities on offer are free with food and Henna/face-painting available for purchase on site at a small charge.

If you would like to hear more about Millfield Festival and other projects from Peterborough Presents, visit hhttps://peterboroughpresents.org/millfield-fest/ or find them on social media @PeterboroughPresents