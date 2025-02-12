Martin Kemp and a night of 80s music nostalgia in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
Lovers of 80s music will be able to step back in time for an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia from the decade at an event in Peterborough with the one and only Martin Kemp.

​The legendary icon, actor, and Spandau Ballet star is set to bring his Back to the 80s DJ extravaganza to Peterborough Cathedral, on May 30, offering a night packed with the biggest anthems of the decade.

Most Popular

    Experience the iconic hits of Duran Duran, Chaka Khan, George Michael, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club, and more, all set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Whether you lived through the 80s or just love the music, this is your chance to dance and sing along to the tracks that defined a generation.

    80s icon Martin Kemp will be DJing at a Peterborough Cathedral Back To The 80s nightplaceholder image
    80s icon Martin Kemp will be DJing at a Peterborough Cathedral Back To The 80s night

    With dazzling production and Martin Kemp at the helm, the event will bring the magic of the 80s back to life in spectacular fashion.

    Head of Marketing and Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, Paul Stainton said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Martin Kemp to Peterborough Cathedral this May. The magic of legendary 80s anthems, paired with the breathtaking beauty of the cathedral, will create a truly unique atmosphere.

    "It promises to be an unforgettable night filled with music, nostalgia, and energy that you really won’t want to miss.”

    Tickets are available online now at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/event/back-to-the-eighties-with-martin-kemp/

    Related topics:Peterborough CathedralPeterboroughDuran DuranMadonna
    News you can trust since 1948
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice