Martin Kemp and a night of 80s music nostalgia in Peterborough

Lovers of 80s music will be able to step back in time for an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia from the decade at an event in Peterborough with the one and only Martin Kemp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The legendary icon, actor, and Spandau Ballet star is set to bring his Back to the 80s DJ extravaganza to Peterborough Cathedral, on May 30, offering a night packed with the biggest anthems of the decade.

Most Popular

Experience the iconic hits of Duran Duran, Chaka Khan, George Michael, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club, and more, all set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you lived through the 80s or just love the music, this is your chance to dance and sing along to the tracks that defined a generation.

80s icon Martin Kemp will be DJing at a Peterborough Cathedral Back To The 80s night

With dazzling production and Martin Kemp at the helm, the event will bring the magic of the 80s back to life in spectacular fashion.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, Paul Stainton said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Martin Kemp to Peterborough Cathedral this May. The magic of legendary 80s anthems, paired with the breathtaking beauty of the cathedral, will create a truly unique atmosphere.

"It promises to be an unforgettable night filled with music, nostalgia, and energy that you really won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are available online now at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/event/back-to-the-eighties-with-martin-kemp/