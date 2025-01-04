Jon Culshaw is coming to Peterborough - 'which feels like the heart of a journey’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 30 years in comedy, master impressionist Jon Culshaw is tuning up for Imposter Syndrome, his first ever solo UK tour, which comes to Peterborough New Theatre on February 14.

​Mark Wareham finds out about the dangers of impersonating King Charles, the unlikely links between Arctic Monkeys and George Formby, and why he won’t be taking to TikTok any time soon

It seems incredible that, after 30 years in showbiz, Imposter Syndrome is your first solo tour.

Well, I've done the show The Great British Takeoff, which was with Bill Dare. But, yeah, I suppose this is the first solo one.

Jon Culshaw is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

The musical content in Imposter Syndrome was quite a surprise. I'm not being patronising when I say you're singing is surprisingly good. It's almost like a hidden talent you've kept from the public.

Well, yes, I never really thought about it. I always say I'm not so bad if I stay within my bandwidth. But because it was a solo show, I thought I'll try some of the songs we've done over the years. I always loved it in Dead Ringers when we could veer into pop song parodies. So to add that to the show felt quite comfy.

I love one of the musical sections when you start off with Arctic Monkeys and end up as George Formby. That’s pure genius.

It's so interesting when you see how close these vocal neighbours are. Arctic Monkeys could be George Formby's great grandkids. There's a certain energy between them. It’s something about their velocity and attack. Even though one is Mardy Bum and the other is My Little Stick Of Blackpool Rock. It's surprising how similar things can be. In this next show, I'm going to do a version of the Libertines' Run, Run, Run, but in the style of Andy Williams’ Music To Watch Girls By.

John Culshaw

They're real leaps, aren't they? I think only you would hear that, to be honest.

Yes, I think so. I was being interviewed by Lorraine Kelly and she said, ‘You've got a very strange mind.’ I'm also going to do a medley, as Liam Gallagher and David Bowie, of TV themes. Liam Gallagher singing the Shake n’ Vac advert and David Bowie singing the theme to Record Breakers. Surprisingly, it works.

And you've got some great anecdotes as well. Have you got a favourite?

Well, I do like the King Charles one. The story of when he was at the Business In The Community Awards as a guest of honour. And I was asked to impersonate him by one of his people. And I thought, really? Are you sure? And then I got into a bit of a state wondering whether this person really was part of his team or not, or somebody was being mischievous. So I tell that tale. I won't give spoilers.

The other thing you do is show the mechanics of an impression. When you work your voice from Jacob Rees-Mogg to Margaret Thatcher. That's fascinating for an audience to get a glimpse inside your head.

For Michael Gove, you take Ronnie Corbett, let all the charm and warmth drain away, slightly speed it up and make it more malevolent. And you get Gove. They're characters that are poles apart, but vocally they're right next door to each other. You get a lovely element of surprise.

Everyone always focuses on the voices, but you've got to work on the physical aspect of an impression as well. Is that something you pay particular attention to?

Yes. You find they blend together. One of the things with Trump, for example, the physicality of him in all the hand gestures, all the pouting, all the finger pointing. Some of the biggest laughs come when you're not saying a word, from the petulant little gestures.

Probably the same doing Boris Johnson?

Oh yeah, that great Neanderthal stoop. A bit like when Freddie Starr bounded onto the stage at the Royal Variety doing Mick Jagger. There's parts of Boris which are a slowed down version of that.

When you were growing up as a kid, were there impressionists you loved?

Oh, absolutely. Definitely Mike Yarwood, the first big-time TV impressionist. The one who showed the way for everybody. He was the first to get access to multi-cameras and split screens. He really knew how to do that beautifully.

How do you think things are right now for impressionists in comedy?

Well, it's the way these things are delivered. It always changes. There's a lot on YouTube and TikTok. You get people who say, ‘Today I'm going to be doing some Harry Potter impressions for you. If you appreciate this content, don't forget to smash that like button and click on subscribe.’ And then all the characters follow, usually in very short bursts. Often, very ingeniously.

You’re not going down the TikTok road then?

I think I've outgrown doing impressions that way. What I'm more interested in now is where I've played David Bowie in a full-length drama, or Alan Whicker, or John Lydon… playing specific people like that over a full narrative in that sort of Steve Coogan and Michael Sheen way. That's the next step for me. Long form.

Is there anywhere in particular, you’re looking forward to visiting on the tour?

Peterborough: It's one of the train stations that looks the best from the train window. It always makes you feel that you're in the heart of your journey. And it will feel in the heart of the tour by the time I get there.

Tickets are available online at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com.