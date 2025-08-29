John Barrowman launches talent search ahead of his Peterborough show

Beloved entertainer John Barrowman MBE is calling on his Peterborough fans warm up their vocal cords and channel their festive spirit for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - to sing live on stage with him at the city’s New Theatre.

Selected participants will join John for a special on-stage performance as part of his Camp As Christmas tour which comes to the city on December 5. HOW TO ENTER: 1. Record a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice. 2. Post it on your social media and tag: ○ @JohnScotBarrowman ○ @mkentertainmentuk ○ @Your local venue ○ Don’t forget to use the hashtag: #SingWithBarrowman No social media? No problem! Send your video to: [email protected] Use "SING WITH BARROWMAN" as your subject line, and be sure to include your nearest tour venue. Entries are open now, with a submission deadline of September 30, 2025 - giving fans a whole summer to belt out their favourite tunes. Get Festive! Get Filming! Get Ready to Sing With Barrowman! John Barrowman says: “I can’t wait to see what festive magic you all bring to the stage. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love singing in the shower, this is your moment to shine. Let’s make this the campest Christmas yet!” The show promises a dazzling night of music, laughter, and holiday cheer - and now, a few lucky fans will become part of the show. All information including full T&Cs available on www.johnbarrowman.com