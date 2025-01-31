Ibiza vibe and a DnB shockwave - a big weekender in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s essential clubbing brand, UNDER, has announced over 50 acts to appear at its May bank holiday weekender at its unique home beneath the Nene Parkway Flyover in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Staging Café Mambo Ibiza on the Saturday (3rd) for one unforgettable day of house classics, and a vital drum ‘n’ bass lineup from Unitee the following day, the UNDER weekender will see thousands of ravers flock to one of the UK’s most original venues this summer.

At UNDER Presents Café Mambo Ibiza ‘Classics Under The Bridge’, timeless Ibiza vibes are the dish of the day, served up by Toolroom head honcho Mark Knight; fashionable tech house selector Gok Wan; a man synonymous with Space Ibiza - Brandon Black; rave pioneers Shades Of Rhythm; rising talent Carly Carmen who made her production debut on Toolroom, and loads more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truly authentic and with a one-of-a-kind atmosphere - combined with the rare setting of this event - Classics Under The Bridge is an unmissable experience. At UNDER presents Unitee, Radio 1’s Drum ‘n’ Bass show presenter, Charlie Tee, brings a lineup with enough bass to send a shockwave through the city.

UNDER Day 1 headliners Brandon Block, Mark Knight and Gok Wan

She’ll be dropping her explosive style of d’n’b with her trusted MC Savvy B alongside the larger-than-life Mozey, fresh off his world headline tour; special guests Kings Of The Rollers consisting of scene figureheads Serum, Voltage, Bladerunner & Inja; Kool FM’s AMA who’ll spin everything from soulful liquid to heavy rollers; the shapeshifting, genre-bending singer-songwriter, Catching Cairo, and so many more.

Since its inception as a one-day event four years ago, UNDER has morphed into an essential dance event that rivals any UK production of its size. It’s attracted the biggest names in world dance from Sub Focus and Hedex to Bicep and Michael Bibi, putting Peterborough on the map as a serious hub for quality clubbing.

UNDER is a true celebration of urban culture. Each event also showcases the region’s most reputable graffiti artists - JXC, Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch, Gnasher Mural and Hero 32 to name a few – exhibiting giant murals of the headline DJs towering the height of the bridge, creating an eye-popping backdrop for this daytime affair.

The full line-up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherlie Tee brings Unitee to UNDER Day 2 Photo: © Khali Ackford

Saturday 3rd May : Under Presents Café Mambo Ibiza ‘Classics Under The Bridge’ Mambo Main Stage Mark Knight, Gok Wan, Brandon Block, Shades of Rhythm, Carly Carmen, Casa Vida, Dan Clare, James Chan.

Mambo VIP Village Charlotte Moyer, David Dews, Es Vedra, Jackson, Jake, Jason Veitch, Lordy, Robbin, Roobinz, Russell James, SAS Sounds, Steve Mcgurk.

Sunday 4th May : Under Presents Unitee

Unitee Main Stage Mozey, Special Guest: Kings Of The Rollers, Charlie Tee, AMA, Catching Cairo, OKO, Pinx, DSIRE, Gboid, Instant, Sincere,Subsinner, Tredda. MCS: Drax, IC3, Inja, Linden D, MCBC, Mookz, Savvy B, TJAY.

Unitee VIP Village Alic, Dale Walsh, Dan Clare, Edge, Fleur Ting, Helena JP, James Chan, KCEE, Kuda, LI DNB, Oscar Wilson, Summer LC, Up Norf.

Visit www.under.events for all ticket options