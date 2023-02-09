Circus Spectacular comes to Key Theatre next week

CIRCUS SPECTACULARKey Theatre, February 10Featuring International circus acts, amazing magic and lots of laughs, Circus Spectacular will have everyone laughing and cheering this fantastic circus-style variety show that is suitable for all ages.

QUEENZ: THE SHOW WITH BALLSNew Theatre, February 9The live vocal drag extravaganza has the moves of Britney and voices like Whitney. These dragtastic divas are the real deal and will have you feeling fierce and fab before you know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEGO: Brick WondersQueensgate, February 11-19View an incredible 500,000-piece LEGO display celebrating the world's wonders created by artist Warren Elsmore. Take a tour of beautiful modern, ancient and natural sights from around the globe. Visit the Egyptian Pyramids, London Bridge, and even a 9ft tall Great Barrier Reef packed with angel fish, tangs and even rays.Plus, a three-day mosaic build following designs by Brick Wonder will then be immortalised in a frame to be added with other pieces from around the country.

BEAUTY AND THE BEASTKey Theatre, February 11Join Ballet Theatre UK with one of the most enchanting love stories of all time. Set to a stunning classical score, this production will showcase new choreography by Christopher Moore.

Most Popular

HEY DUGGEE LIVENew Theatre, February 14/15Featuring Duggee, the Squirrels plus many more of your favourite characters from the children’s TV series! Betty wants to make costumes, Happy wants to sing, Tag wants to make music, Norrie wants to dance, Roly wants jelly and they all want you to join them at the Clubhouse.There is so much to do, but luckily Duggee has his theatre badge. Will you get yours too? A-Woof!

Peterborough Local History SocietyDel Singh: Magical History Tours of Peterborough, tonight, 7.30pm, at St Andrews United Reformed Church, Netherton.Del, born and bred in the city, has worked on a project aimed at sharing stories of growing up in Peterborough, over the last sixty years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GABRIELLA PINEDA-RODRIGUESSt Mary’s Church, New Road, February 11 (2.15pm-5pm)Valentines Songbook is an afternoon of songs celebrating friendship and love – The Power Of Love, Can’t Help Falling In Love – plus refreshment, disco and mini-quiz. Tickets at EventCreate.com

Made in 2022’, an art exhibition

Peterborough Cathedral until MarchAn exhibition of around 300 pieces of work inspired by the events of 2022 - the invasion of Ukraine, climate extremes, political turmoil, the death of a much-loved Queen and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMAThe Banshees of Inisherin, John Clare Theatre, tonight, 7.30pmThe film follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

Chitty Chitty Bang BangStamford Corn Exchange, February 15-18Stamford Showstoppers present this exciting family musical following the exploits of eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his two children, and his beautiful lady friend, Truly Scrumptious.

VOODOO ROOM: A NIGHT OF HENDRIX, CLAPTON & CREAMKey Theatre, tonightCelebrating the incredible music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton & Cream – Voodoo Room are a stunning high energy ‘Power Trio’ featuring some of the UK.’s finest musicians.

Bugs & Aliens at Flag FenFebruary 11/12 and 15-19Young nature lovers will love exploring the natural landscape of Flag Fen this half term and all its wonderful wildlife. Go on a minibeast hunt around the site and use the microscope to take a closer look at some of the creepy crawlies that live there. You’ll even get to make your very own Bug Hotel to take home.Club Viva, February 13-17There are two holiday clubs – at Hampton Leisure Centre and at Werrington Leisure Centre – running from 8.30am – 5.30pm for children aged 4 to 11 years. (£25 per day). It is action packed with a wide range of different activities to choose from, plus plenty of time for free play (inside and out),The Big Thaw at Peterborough MuseumFebruary 14/15Can you help us hunt down what ancient creature has been brought back from extinction? Using the clues, it left behind, looking at fossils and doing science experiments, figure out which animal has escaped.Fantastic Fables at Peterborough LibrariesExplore the wonderful world of fairy tales and fables, with magical storytelling and creative crafts inspired by the childhood classics. Orton Library, 13th at 2:30pm; Bretton Library, 15th at 2pm; Central Library, 16th at 11am; and Werrington Library, 17th at 11am. £1 per child (Suitable for aged 3-7)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half Term Silent DiscosPeterborough Cathedral, February 17Round off half term with a fun afternoon or evening at the Cathedral Silent Disco!From 11.00am until 12 noon, ages 4 to 8; 1.00pm until 3.00pm, juniors aged 8 to 1; and7.00pm until 9.00pm anyone aged 12+.

Half-term at The Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon

From Saturday, 11 February, there will be a chance to do a free ‘Meet Oliver Cromwell’ Trail daily around the Museum, allowing families to explore Oliver Cromwell’s life with a new hands-on trail. Come face to face with items that belonged to him, meet his family, try on arms and armour, and more!