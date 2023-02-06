The year 2022, a time of shocking and momentous world events, alongside the ups and downs of ordinary life, is the subject of an art exhibition that opens at Peterborough Cathedral on Wednesday.

The exhibition displays over 300 works of art all around the walls of the historic Cathedral, including paintings, prints and drawings as well as sculpture, textiles and crafts. The pieces were made by around 200 artists who responded to an invitation to enter their work on the theme of 2022. The exhibition is open until 2nd March 2023.

Unsurprisingly, many of the pieces respond to the shock of the invasion of Ukraine, the soaring temperatures and environmental issues, and to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee followed so closely by her death and funeral.

Ukrainian artists exhibiting include Alla Kamenieva and Mariya Myronova. Alla feels deeply connected to her country and her art expresses “the light and atmosphere of my homeland”, whilst Mariya’s painting Russian games series. Propaganda. 2022 is illustrates her experience that, “grandparents from Belarus and Russia don’t understand the real tragedy and continue repeating TV statements of Russian leaders.”

Meanwhile, the optimism felt as we move on from the acute phase of the Covid pandemic is the inspiration for a piece made by Shan Barcroft. She and fellow nurse, Ireen Musarira, collected over 2,000 Covid 19 vaccine lids and created a colourful dress. Shan says that the beauty of the dress symbolises the pride she and Ireen have in their role and contribution as nurses during the pandemic.

Other pieces respond to the beauty and wonder of the world around us, as opportunties for travel and exploring more freely began to open up.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “The creativity seen everywhere in this exhibition is astonishing and we are so grateful to all the artists who have taken part. All of these pieces, in their own way, shine a light on the joys and sorrows of last year. Seen together in this beautiful, holy place they can help us to reflect on our own recent past and take strength as we move into the future. I hope that many people will come and enjoy the exhibition, and perhaps be inspired to begin making artworks of their own.”

The exhibition, which is supported by Savills, is open during Cathedral visiting hours, 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12 noon to 3pm on Sundays. Entry is by donation. Please check opening hours before visiting as sometimes there are restrictions due to services and events. Up to date information is at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/opening-times.aspx

Made in 2022 exhibition The Crowned Corgi by Michelle Prior

Made in 2022 exhibition Stand with Ukraine by Emily Arnold

Made in 2022 exhibition Flip off by Shan Barcroft

Made in 2022 exhibition Facing the Light by Alla Kamenieva