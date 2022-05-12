See Ockhams Razor at Peterborough Celebrates this weekend

Yaxley Festival

Middletons Road recreation ground, May 13/14/15

More than 30 live bands on two stages over three days, plus a car show (Sunday), dog show (Saturday), fun fair, craft and trade stalls, food and drink and charity football match.

Official opening ceremony at 12pm after the parade which sets off at 11am from near the fire station. See the full line-up here

Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Ferry Meadows, May 13/14/15

A free-to-attend, family-friendly festival to celebrate Peterborough, bring together and showcase everything that makes the city great. It will include some of the amazing music, arts, sports, food and drink and community activities that Peterborough has to offer, alongside regional and national performers, including Ockham’s Razor (pictured) with their new outdoor performance Public, incorporating parkour, acrobatics, break dancing, folk and contemporary styles..

Belfast

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

A nine-year-old boy’s stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain.

Shakespeare’s Fool

Stamford Arts Centre, May 13

An Edinburgh Fringe hit, this one-man show tells the tale of Will 'Cavaliero' Kempe – one of the finest performers of the Elizabethan age. Gentleman player, juggling jester, headmaster of Morris dancers and London's finest clown, until...he fell out with Shakespeare!

Little Grimm Tales

Key Theatre, May 14

A stunning new adaptation of Grimm’s most magical tales. Head into the woods with Hansel & Grethel, help the little elves to make beautiful shoes, watch a slimy frog become a prince, and meet the princess who’s champion of hide-and-seek! An adventure for children aged 3+, featuring wonderful puppets, innovative theatre and spellbinding original music.

Patrick Kielty: Borderline

Key Theatre, May 14

Bittersweet, poignant and laugh out loud funny, Borderline is a comedic love letter to the future of our islands from this award-winning comedian’s personal past.

An Evening With Anton Du Beke

New Theatre, May 14

Join the King of Ballroom and Strictly legend for an intimate evening of conversation, laughter, song and dance.

Finding Nemo

Peterborough Showcase Cinema Flashback Series, May 14/15

Pixar classic Finding Nemo returns to the big screen.

The Barron Knights

Key Theatre, May 15

In what will be the finale to its 60th anniversary tour, The Barron Knights are back with plenty of new songs that will have you singing along as well as playing all the band’s hits.

Kenny Thomas

Key Theatre, May 17

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album Voices - released in 1991 and selling more than 600,000 copies in the UK - Kenny will perform the album live with a full band.

OTI MABUSE: I AM HERE

New Theatre, May 17

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

Daphne’s Flight

South Holland Centre, Spalding, May 18