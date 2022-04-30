Two stages will provide the music - more than 30 performances in all – starting on Friday, May 13, through to the Sunday on the Middleton’s Recreation Ground.
Look out for a fun fair, a food court, craft stalls, traders, and a charity football match. Highlights include a car show on Sunday and a dog show on Saturday.
Gates open at 4pm on Friday; at 12noon on Saturday with the opening ceremony (he parade leaves Main Street at 11am); and Sunday at 12pm
Here is the full line-up
Friday 13th May
Main stage Starting at 17.15
Young Fatigue, Adam Leon, Voodoo Haze, Seasons, Telling Truths and Radius 45.
Friday 13th May
Stage 2 Starting at 17.45
2012, Live Wire, Miscellaneous, The Expletives and Cubans & Cognac.
Saturday 14th May
Main stage Starting at 15.00
The 707, The Volt Monkeys, Toffees, Halo, The Money Shot, Crowbone, The Very Beautiful South, Let there B/DC and Sons of Kal-El.
Saturday 14th May
Stage 2 Starting at 17.45
Neversaid, The Latiesha Maria Band, Made in the Vatican, Caustic Lights and Filthy Contact.
Sunday 15th May
Main stage Starting at 12.45
Arctic Roll, Stringfever, The Tenters, Soul Intention, You and I, Alex Cox, Unit 11, All Killer No Filler and Groove Cartell.
Sunday 15th May
Stage 2 Starting at 17.45
ABBAlarf and Clarksdale Contract.