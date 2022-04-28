Charters is holding and international food and drink festival this weekend

TRUCKFEST

East of England Arena, April 30-May 2

The trucking extravaganza that is Truckfest returns to Peterborough as it celebrates 40 years.

International Food and Drink Festival

Charters beer garden, April 30 and May 1

Around 20 different food kiosks plus free festival entertainment throughout – Saturday will feature a DJ set from Eclectic Ballroom from 2-8pm and Generation 5pan will perform from 10pm; then on Sunday it will be the turn of Jazz Underground from 12-3pm and Dan Poole from 3-6pm.

All Railways Great And Small

Nene Valley Railway, Wansford Station, Stibbington, April 30, May 1 and 2

Explore the world of trains from model railway displays (courtesy of March Model Railway Club) to full size steam trains that will be running on the tracks this bank holiday weekend.

Spring Craft Fair

Crowland Abbey, May 2, 10am-4pm

Craft items available will include: Art, Stationery, Sewn and Knitted Items, Pottery, Flowers, Jewellery and Moulton Mill products. Refreshments available. Entrance is £1

Giovanni Pernice – This Is Me

The Cresset, May 3

Paying homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

Petite Maman

Peterborugh Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

After her grandmother dies, Nelly is taken to her mother's childhood home, where she encounters Marion, a girl exactly Nelly's age and to whom she bears a striking resemblance.

One Night In Dublin

The Cresset, May 5

For nearly 15 years Middi and his legendary band The Wild Murphys have been playing Irish music to the masses and now they’re bringing Murphy's Pub to The Cresset!

The Wild Murphys celebrate all the Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey In The Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone to name just a few!

Sweet Caroline

The Cresset, April 29

The ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond featuring Gary Ryan, as seen on 'Stars in Their Eyes'. Taking it back to where it began, this musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend.

Soul Sisters

The Cresset, May 4

Starring Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes), Nicole Faraday (Bad Girls) and Wendi Harriott (The Voice) as Dionne, Monique and Rachael otherwise known as 80s chart topping trio ‘The Fabulettes’

Dead Lies

New Theatre, until Saturday

Jeremy Edwards stars in the political thriller from best selling crime novelist Hilary Bonner.

Deepings Literary Festival

Various locations, April 28-May 1

A number of local authors, TV presenter Pam Rhodes, Flag Fen founder and archaeologist Francis Pryor (sold out) and are all taking part. Handforth Parish Council clerk Jackie Weaver will talk about her life as a councillor, a clerk and as chief officer.