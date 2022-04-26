Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. Swamp Thing monster truck

Since 1983 Truckfest has been delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience – and from Saturday through to Bank Holiday Monday you will once again be amazed by monster trucks and arena stunt shows; meet celebrities and children’s characters; and enjoy exhilarating rides and see some incredible trucks.

‘Super Saturday’ is back at Truckfest too.

First introduced in 2021, Super Saturday starts a little later in the day and gives visitors the chance to see the trucks and trade first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ice Road trucker Todd Dewey.

There will be shows as usual in the main arena, as well as some unique entertainment in the plaza – then as it gets dark you will see the truck light parade in the main arena and finally a firework show to close the night!

To be a part of the extra special Super Saturday at Truckfest Peterborough this year, make sure

to secure your tickets today – all camping tickets include entry to Super Saturday, as well as the

show on Sunday and Monday.

Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. Broke FMX display team

What’s more your Super Saturday tickets gets you exclusive access to the Truckfest Opening Ceremony! Set in the main arena on Saturday Night, the official opening display gets the event going with a bang.

Expect fireworks, truck displays, monster truck rides and much more.

Get behind the scenes of Truckfest Peterborough with your exclusive Super Saturday ticket!

Todd Dewey, from Ice Road Truckers, will be a special guest for the entire weekend, so you can get the chance to meet the star each day and maybe get to grab an autograph or picture with the ‘dare devil’ truck driver.

Truckfest returns to Peterborough

Truckers, truck fans and families who have enjoyed this annual spectacle all over the UK for many years will again be able to walk around the East of England Showground getting those all-important photographs of the UKs top trucks on display.

From classics of yesteryear to giant American Super trucks, expect to see the best there is!

Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love and we are so excited to be bringing you our 40th year of Truckfest, this year is going to be a great event, and we are delighted to bring back our friend of Truckfest, Todd Dewey, he is a massive addition to our event and we are very excited to welcome him back to Peterborough.

“Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same” we’ve come for the Trucks” and we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of family fun for all the family at Truckfest 2022.

“We ask you this year to pre-book online and you can do so on the Truckfest website where you will of course enjoy the pre-booking discount. Your advanced ticket will also ensure swifter entry into the event.”