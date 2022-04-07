Local and national businesses will be taking part and showcasing food, drinks and desserts across the the bank holiday weekend of April 30 and May 1, from noon until 8pm.

The festival will be in the garden and will host free festival entertainment throughout – Saturday will feature a DJ set from Eclectic Ballroom from 2-8pm and Generation 5pan will perform from 10pm; then on Sunday it will be the turn of Jazz Underground from 12-3pm and Dan Poole from 3-6pm.

Those taking part in the food and drink festival include:

Azahar’s Spanish Foods – Paella (just Saturday).

House of Feasts Kiosk with their amazing Polish sausages.

Michelle’s Delicious Dishes showcasing foods of the world, covering cuisines from the Caribbean, South Africa and Mexico with plenty of vegan options.

Pierogarnia will showcase Ukranian and Polish cuisine –including Golabki (cabbage rolls) or Barszcz (Ukranian beetroot soup).

The Fenland Roaster – Traditional BBQ and pulled pork wraps (just Sunday).

The Crepes Cabin presents sweet and savoury crepes with GF and egg free options available.

The Balkan food truck presents Bulgarian food including pork specialities.

El Ajolote Mexican Food with Tacos, including vegan options (just Saturday).

Remstone Kitchen will be presenting West African dishes.

Bhushan’s Biryani with Indian authentic dishes (just Saturday).

Plus Sweet stalls: Samantha’s Cakes & Bakes, Gabby’s Cakes, Gluttony Fudge, The Sweet talker and Ayaans Ices with ice cream, waffles and slush puppies.

Iceni Meadery will be selling mead (Saturday), as well as Bowlers Brewery, Nene Valley Spirits and others presenting some unique drink options.

