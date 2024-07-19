Go back in time to Peterborough's 80s and 90s nightclubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Relive those heady night at Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue at an Old Skool 80s and 90s disco in Peterborough next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Shanghai Sam’s icon and renowned 5th Avenue DJ Paul Stainton is set to make a triumphant return to the decks for a special performance at Peterborough Cathedral. Scheduled for Saturday, August 17th, in the Nave, Paul will perform a guest set alongside DJ Asif Shaheed.

Paul, whose sets became synonymous with Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue in the 80s and 90s, has been lured out of retirement for this exclusive one-night engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can expect a nostalgic journey through the iconic sounds of the era, mixed with his signature style, that captivated club-goers across both decades.

​Paul Stainton back in his days at Shanghai Sam’s

Paul has not touched the decks for over 25 years, after swapping nightclubs for radio and television but said he was lured back by the chance to perform at the Cathedral, where he now works as head of marketing & communications;

“ I have played some massive venues in my time but none as iconic and amazing as the Cathedral,” said Paul.

"It's a chance to roll back the years and relive the memories of Peterborough’s great clubs like Shanghai Sam’s, Rinaldo’s, 5th Avenue etc and enjoy the music of that era once again.”

Tickets are selling fast for the Old Skool 80s & 90s disco. Get yours at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/80s__90s_old_skool_disco