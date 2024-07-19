Go back in time to Peterborough's 80s and 90s nightclubs

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 11:22 BST
Relive those heady night at Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue at an Old Skool 80s and 90s disco in Peterborough next month.

​Shanghai Sam’s icon and renowned 5th Avenue DJ Paul Stainton is set to make a triumphant return to the decks for a special performance at Peterborough Cathedral. Scheduled for Saturday, August 17th, in the Nave, Paul will perform a guest set alongside DJ Asif Shaheed.

Paul, whose sets became synonymous with Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue in the 80s and 90s, has been lured out of retirement for this exclusive one-night engagement.

Attendees can expect a nostalgic journey through the iconic sounds of the era, mixed with his signature style, that captivated club-goers across both decades.

​Paul Stainton back in his days at Shanghai Sam’s​Paul Stainton back in his days at Shanghai Sam’s
​Paul Stainton back in his days at Shanghai Sam’s

Paul has not touched the decks for over 25 years, after swapping nightclubs for radio and television but said he was lured back by the chance to perform at the Cathedral, where he now works as head of marketing & communications;

“ I have played some massive venues in my time but none as iconic and amazing as the Cathedral,” said Paul.

"It's a chance to roll back the years and relive the memories of Peterborough’s great clubs like Shanghai Sam’s, Rinaldo’s, 5th Avenue etc and enjoy the music of that era once again.”

Tickets are selling fast for the Old Skool 80s & 90s disco. Get yours at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/80s__90s_old_skool_disco

