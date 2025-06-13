Get ready for Foodie Fridays at Ferry Meadows

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST

Start your weekend right – lakeside at Ferry Meadows - with an evening of delicious food and live music tonight.

Tonight sees the first Foodie Friday of the summer – from 5-8pm – and here’s what’s waiting for you:

Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant – hearty, traditional Lithuanian favourites.

La Loca Patata – oven-baked potatoes with tasty fillings.

Foodie Fridays return on June 13
The Tipsy Towed – craft beers, ciders and bar favourites.

Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen – bold, authentic Caribbean flavours.

Shelley Bibby – fluffy donuts and freshly ground coffee.

Plus the Lakeside Kitchen and Bar Kiosk will be selling smoothies, milkshakes, ice creams and snacks.

Live music comes from local musicians Alfie Alan and Teddy Newberry, fresh from their sets at Peterborough Celebrates Festival 2025.

If you can’t make it, Foodie Fridays will be popping up on selected dates throughout the summer on June 27, July 11 and 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 plus September 5 and 19.

•The 8pm finish time is weather permitting. Entry is free, usual parking charges apply.

