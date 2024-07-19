Gareth Gates pays tribute to the music of Frankie Valli

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Gates, who shot to fame on TV’s Pop Idol more than 20 years ago, is heading for Peterborough this autumn with a show dedicated to the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Gareth will front an all star cast of West End performers – backed by a live band – as they pay tribute to “The Jersey Boys” with music he grew up listening to at New Theatre on October 7.

“This is music my parents loved and it was pretty much drummed in into me as a kid," says an excited Gareth. “To be able to do a show fully dedicated to Franki Valli’s incredible music is great and I have put together an amazing cast of West End singers and a live band.

“The reaction when I sing Frankie Valli songs in my sets has always been great so I decided to produce my own show to celebrate his music and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to New Theatre.

Gareth Gates is coming to New Theatre in October.

“There will be a bit of chit-chat but essentially it is a music concert for people who enjoy that era of music to come and dance with us and sing along with the songs.”

And his favourite song?

Gareth says: “My favourite is Can't Take My Eyes Off You, it is an absolute classic and it gets everybody up. But all the hits are going to be in there on the night – Beggin’, Grease, Oh What A Night, Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man...

"And I have found over the years that every time I sing a Frankie Valli song even young people know it, they are that well known. I hope to capture that with a show for all ages.”

Tickets at www.garethgatessings.com and www.newtheatre-peterborough.com