Fan zones: Where to watch England's Euro 2024 games in Peterborough

​England kick off their Euro 2024 group games against Serbia on Sunday, June 16, and Peterborough fan zones are getting ready.

​The biggest, but over-18s only, is being staged by Peterborough Street Parties, who have been doing this kind of thing since the 2010 World Cup.

It’s an 8pm kick-off but the fun gets under way at 4pm in the urban events space under the Nene Parkway Flyover at Orton Mere with outdoor bars, outdoor toilets, various catering outlets, merchandising, make up tent and much more, to create a true party feel to the event.

There will be live bands and DJs building up the atmosphere, before the game is shown on a huge screen.

The Peterborough Street Parties team fan zone for the 2018 World Cup semi-final

DJ Paul Naylor and event host PCRFM’s Kev Lawrence will be on the event stage joined by The Guards, who will be playing a mix of tunes from the 90s to today – songs that everyone will know and can singalong too.

The on-stage entertainment with Kev will continue with loads of giveaways, competitions, guests and much more making it a must to arrive to the party early not to miss all the action

Tickets are on sale at https://www.under.events/euro24/

The fan zone will return should England make the round of 16.

The beer garden at Charters will be showing the England games

Elsewhere, The Peacock pub on London Road, has declared its fan zone family friendly – it will be free entry with a goody bag for kids at all three group games shown on the largest LED pub screen in the area.

Families can look forward to a host of child-friendly activities including a bouncy castle and face painting. Adults can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere with live acts, DJs, outdoor bars and a pizza bus.

Ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the event will have limited capacity and operate on a first-come, first-served basis through a guest list.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Peterborough's first family-friendly fan zone at Vines at The Peacock for England's Euro 2024 campaign" said Joseph Vine, founder of Vines. "This initiative reflects our commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment where families can come together to enjoy football. We're dedicated to providing a safe, fun space for fans of all ages with plenty of activities and entertainment to ensure everyone has a memorable experience. We believe football is for everyone and look forward to sharing these exciting moments with our community."

The Marigold Tavern will be showing the England games in the beer garden

The fun starts before the Serbia game at 4pm. They will also show the game versus Denmark (June 20, arena opens 3pm, kick-off is at 5pm) and Slovenia (June 25, arena opens at 6pm, kick-off is at 8pm).

Across the road, Charters will be showing the Serbia game in its huge beer garden with an outdoor TV, bar, pizzas and burgers.They have soulful funk from Groove Cartell (3pm-6pm), followed by DJ Lez Wheeler’s electrifying football anthems taking you through to kick-off.