Epic Peterborough weekend with a lineup including Mike Skinner and Ms Dynamite

Ravers should get ready to unite for the summer edition of UNDER when it returns to its epic location beneath the Nene Parkway Flyover in Peterborough in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lineups of massive names and hotly-tipped up-and-comers are now announced for Saturday 16th August when essential club brand Mixology brings a seamless mix of UK garage live performances and club sets, and on Sunday 17th August when Charlie Tee’s Unitee brand takes the reins to serve up a drum’n’bass bill full of energy. On Saturday at Mixology - Garage Under The Bridge, garage and bass heads are in for a treat with a powerhouse trio of headliners.

On A Mission star Katy B and The Streets frontman Mike Skinner take to the decks with sets packed full of cross-genre bangers. Joining for a rare live set is Mercury Music Prize winner Ms Dynamite fresh from her surprise appearance at City Splash and ready to bring her commanding voice and undeniable presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the live energy, So Solid Crew are locked in for a special live set, delivering iconic garage and grime anthems that helped define a generation.

Saturday features Mike Skinner, Ms Dynamite and Katy B (top) and Sunday welcomes Wikinson, Charlie Tee and A.M.C

Further adding to the Saturday lineup is DJ AG, a man who's been breaking the internet with his pop-up DJ booth sessions featuring such surprise guest stars as Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, and Ciara. Veteran garage selector Matt Jam Lamont also joins the party, bringing deep cuts and dancefloor expertise.

Sunday flips the mood into high-energy drum’n’bass with Unitee, a returning favourite to UNDER staged by Radio 1 Drum & Bass Show presenter and incredible DJ in her own right, Charlie Tee.

Here she curates hard-hitting headliners including D’n’B giant Wilkinson who achieved mainstream success with the UK Top 10 single Afterglow feat. Becky Hill; the dexterous A.M.C whose four-deck sets are regarded as some of the very best; and another chart topper in the form of Charlotte Haining to bring the very same outstanding vocals to Unitee that scored her a UK Top 5 on High Hopes with Goddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday lineup also features some of the freshest D’n’B DJ talent around in Crossy, Nersha and Trimer, while the MCs - a vital component to any D’n’B event worth its salt - Adapt, Phantom, Savvy B and Trafic are on hand to keep the energy relentless throughout the day. With its open-air layout, industrial setting of raw concrete pillars and towering DJ graffiti murals - specially commissioned for each event - set to the scenic backdrop of Nene Park off in the distance, makes UNDER one of the UK’s most original spaces. Bringing together like-minded dance music fans in search of a special place to party, UNDER is no ordinary clubbing experience.

Tickets from £29.95 + booking fee from Tickets from www.under.events .

FULL LINEUP:

Saturday: Under Presents: Mixology Garage Under the Bridge Katy B (DJ Set) Mike Skinner (DJ Set) Ms Dynamite (Live) So Solid Crew (Live) DJ AG Matt Jam Lamont Dan Clare / Eddie Nash / James Chan / Nick T VIP VILLAGE: Binzy / David Dews / Edge / Ellhaych / Ellis Garner / Gone South / Itus / Jason Veitch / Leo / Levin Mann / Ollie Waghorn / Roobinz / Steve Mcgurk Sunday: Under Presents: Unitee DnB Under The Bridge Wilkinson A.M.C. Charlie Tee Charlotte Haining (Live) Crossy Nersha Trimer Dkoi / GBOID / Instant / J[GA] / Kloak / Subsinner MCs: Adapt / Buzz B / Drax / Linden D / MCBC / Mookz / Octane / Phanton / Savvy B / TJAY / Trafic VIP VILLAGE: Adam De Ath / Alic / Dan Clare / Edge / Explizzit / Jake Stephenson / James Chan / KCEE / Kuda / Oscar / Robbin / Summer LC / Up Norf