Dinosaur Adventure Live - a roar-some show for kids

It’s dubbed the greatest prehistoric show on earth…. and it is coming to Peterborough’s Key Theatre later this year.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is an awe-inspiring, wild family adventure which will captivate both the young and

young at heart – and this year there are three new dinosaur additions and a brand new story making it even more roar-some.

Coming to the Key on November 3, this show immerses audiences in an enchanting and

Get ready for Dinosaur Adventure Live at the Key Theatre.

realistic world of Dinosaurs.

You will journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in this brand-new adventure and it will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the earth.

Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs! Featuring two dinosaur-expert rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, an astounding apatosaurus, a spectacular spinosaurus, a p-terriffic pterodactyl and of course a terrifying T-Rex, the show has educational and comic elements throughout.

Experience the thrill of meeting real-life-like dinosaurs and feel the thunderous roar of a T-Rex up close. Learn about their history and even feed them but be careful – you might end up on the menu!

Recommended Age 5+