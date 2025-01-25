Concerts by candlelight in Peterborough - including tributes to Tina Turner and Frankie Valli

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four amazing shows paying tribute to some of the music industry’s all-time greats – to be enjoyed by candlelight in the stunning, atmospheric Peterborough Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Coming up are:

Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight Thursday 27th February at 7.30pm Featuring a spectacular cast of West End Singers and epic live band, prepare for a ‘landslide’ concert, jam packed with Fleetwood Mac hits as you have never heard them before. This incredible show will feature best loved songs including ‘Little Lies’, ‘The Chain’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Don’t Stop’ and many more. So, ‘Go Your Own Way’, release your inner ‘Gypsy’ and book your tickets now as this really is the concert of ‘Dreams’!

Tina Turner By Candlelight Friday 28th February at 7.30pm Let’s Stay Together’ for this euphoric night of ‘The Best’ Tina Turner hits performed by Dixie Daye and her incredible live band. Performing all of Tina’s biggest hits including ‘River Deep Mountain High’, ‘Nutbush City Limit’, ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’, ‘Private Dancer’ and many more, this is the ultimate tribute to one of the most iconic performers of all time. So, if you ‘Can’t Stand the Rain’ and don’t want to stay at home looking out of your ‘Steamy Windows’, cast your ‘Golden Eye’ on tickets to this incredible concert, guaranteed to have Proud Marys everywhere singing along and dancing in the aisles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Concerts by Candlelight coming to Peterborough Cathedral

The Music Of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons By Candlelight Friday 14th March at 7.30pm An incredible night of smash hits made famous by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, performed by one of the UK’s leading tribute shows and featuring an epic live band. This spectacular show combines the iconic harmonies and unrivalled showmanship of one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's most prestigious groups, ensuring their legacy continues to live on. Performing a collection of classics such as 'Sherry', 'Walk Like A Man' and 'Oh What a Night’, this group takes you right back to ‘late December back in ’63’ and they will certainly ‘Make this a night to remember’.

Country By Candlelight

Saturday 15th March at 7.30pm

Calling all country music fans… here’s a show guaranteed to heal your Achy Breaky Heart. It’s time to ‘pour yourself a cup of ambition’ and get ready to dance the night away.

Featuring a spectacular cast of world-class vocalists and an incredible live band, forget your 9 to 5, as you experience the biggest and best of country music, like never before – all performed live by candlelight. Get ready to hear all your favourite hits, from Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Kenny Rogers, Rascal Flatts, Shania Twain, John Denver, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and many more! We’ve got tonight… who needs tomorrow? So, grab your Country Girl and a glass of Tennessee Whiskey, because it’s time to book your tickets to the ultimate Country music experience!

Book for all these shows at https://concertsbycandlelight.com/ or https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/