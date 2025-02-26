Community Dance Day in Peterborough to get people moving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fun day of workshops for families and adults in Peterborough will be topped off with a celebratory evening performance of Jo Fong and George Orange’s acclaimed and uplifting hit Edinburgh show, The Rest of Our Lives.

Peterborough’s first Community Dance Day takes place at the Key Theatre on Sunday, March 16, and it is hoped that it will become an annual celebration of dance.

There will also be a free community dance showcase at lunchtime, and short film viewings about a Northern Soul project featuring Peterborough College students, Cypher – collaborations between local professional poets and dancers – and films about dance and movement by local filmmakers, including Emily Steele-Dias, Jay Gearing, and Kate Marsh.

“Everyone can dance because everyone has a body,” explains Kate Hall, Creative Producer for Jumped Up Theatre, which is behind the project.

“Since 2020, we have been running dance projects in Peterborough, a lot of them in partnership with The Key Theatre, and have welcomed everyone in. There is no judgement on the shape or age of bodies, or any definitions of what ‘good dancing’ is.

"Whether it’s in your kitchen on a Friday night, at a family celebration, or in front of an audience, we always feel better after we get moving to music.”

What the day offers:

10:30am - 11:15am: Learn some traditional Lithuanian dance sequences, hosted by Snow Snieguole Maliavskaj. All ages welcome. £5.

The Rest Of Our Lives - Jo Fong and George Orange

11:30am - 12:15pm: Immerse yourself in the classical Indian dance style of Bharatanatyam, hosted by Monisha Roberts. All ages welcome. £5.

Lunchtime: A relaxed sharing of performances by local dance groups, from Bollywood to folk dance to contemporary. Hosted by Sarah Saxby. (Free)

2:30pm - 4:30pm: Taking Up Space workshop, high energy session with BAFTA nominated writer and performer, Yolanda Mercy. Adults only (18+) £5.

2:30pm - 4:30pm: Inclusive creative movement and sensory workshop, led by Peterborough’s own Chloe’s Dance Company. Under 18s. £5

5:15pm - 6:00pm: Line Dancing. Banish those Sunday afternoon blues with a drop-in social dancing, session. Instruction by Saddletramp. For ages 12+. £5.

All Day:

•An hour-long presentation of local short films about dance and movement will repeat through the day (Free. 18+ only.)

•Drop into the theatre for an informal chat with Jumped Up Theatre about other opportunities to dance in Peterborough and contribute your ideas to future dance days.

7pm - 8:30pm: Jo Fong and George Orange perform their award-winning show, The Rest Of Our Lives, in the Key Theatre Studio. This lively and accessible show is packed full of playful thoughts and routines with great music and has been created by two highly experienced performers with decades of experience in dance and clowning.

It’s a cabaret of life and near death and promises joy, hilarity and celebration in equal measure.

Pre-booking is advised, tickets start at £5 for a set of adult and children workshop tickets. Full details at jumpeduptheatre.com