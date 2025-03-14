Comedy, storytelling and history’s biggest blunders

Critically acclaimed comedian and historian Paul Coulter is bringing his smash hit sell-out Fringe show 5 Mistakes That Changed History to Peterborough’s New Theatre.

The show reached the city on June 21, which coincides with the release of Paul’s debut book 10 Mistakes That Changed History.

Tickets are on sale for the tour and available now from www.historymistakes.com.

Bringing the hilarity and intrigue of history’s biggest blunders to the stage, the show blends sharp comedy with fascinating storytelling and explores the pivotal moments where human error altered the course of the world.

Whether it’s a misplaced letter, a disastrous miscalculation, or an ill-advised love affair, Coulter delves into the missteps of the past with wit, charm, and a historian’s eye for detail.

Paul said: “I am thrilled to take 5 Mistakes That Changed History on its first nationwide tour! It’s been huge fun to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe and I can’t wait to share it with history lovers and comedy fans around the UK.

"We all make mistakes but writing this show was certainly not one of them!”

Paul Coulter is a British writer, comedian, and historian – he studied History at University College London and began performing improv comedy in Australia over a decade ago, and has since produced his own shows.

His unique blend of comedy and history captivates audiences – both history buffs and comedy fans of all ages.