Classical music in an immersive surround sound concert

Experience classical music like never before with an immersive surround sound concert in Peterborough Cathedral next month.

The concert, on March 22, will bring together stars of the classical world - the orchestra Britten Sinfonia, vocal ensemble Tenebrae conducted by Nigel Short, saxophonist Amy Dickson and oud virtuoso and composer Joseph Tawadros - and also feature Peterborough Sings! and the Stamford Brass Band.

With three main performing stages around the Cathedral, and each short piece flowing to the next, the audience will be led through a seamless surround-sound musical journey, aided by lighting and projection.

The programme features everything from the instantly recognisable, such as Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, to add-to-playlist new favourites.

Britten Sinfonia Photo by Mark Allan

The aim is to create a welcoming and perception-changing classical music concert experience. With orchestral, choral and chamber music from several centuries, it’s a taster menu, a mezze, rather than a starter, main and dessert!

Most seats will be replaced with mats, and audience members are encouraged to bring a cushion and enjoy the music while sitting, standing, or lying down.

Tickets are offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis, so there are no barriers to attending, from www.brittensinfonia.com/events/surround-sound-playlist