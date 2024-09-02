Choral Society returns - with November concert of music by Rossini
The choir is looking to build on the great success of it first concert under the baton of its new director, Bradley Smith, in July – a celebration of English music in Thorney Abbey followed by tea and cakes.
The new, stimulating season of music with Bradley will see rehearsals each Tuesday from 7.30pm at its usual venue, St Andrew’s URC, in Ledbury Road, Netherton.
The first concert of this season will be held on Saturday, November 30 at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor, and will be a programme of music by Rossini.
Meanwhile, Bradley and the committee are working on the programme for the rest of the 2024/25 season, which is certain to be exciting and good to be a part of.
New members are welcome at any time and are offered three free rehearsal weeks, giving them the opportunity to give it a try - see how the choir works and how it rehearses. There is no audition and new members are welcome in all sections.
A spokesperson added: “Bradley is also a vocal coach so new members will be in the best of hands.
“The choir is enjoying the journey with Bradley, as was remarked at our first concert, so if you think this opportunity is for you please send us a message on the Contact page on www.peterboroughchoral.com”