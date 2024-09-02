Choral Society returns - with November concert of music by Rossini

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough Choral Society’s autumn term – culminating in a concert at the end of November – gets under way this week (Tuesday, September 3) with plenty of opportunities for people to get involved.

The choir is looking to build on the great success of it first concert under the baton of its new director, Bradley Smith, in July – a celebration of English music in Thorney Abbey followed by tea and cakes.

The new, stimulating season of music with Bradley will see rehearsals each Tuesday from 7.30pm at its usual venue, St Andrew’s URC, in Ledbury Road, Netherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first concert of this season will be held on Saturday, November 30 at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor, and will be a programme of music by Rossini.

Peterborough Choral Society, led by Bradley Smith.

Meanwhile, Bradley and the committee are working on the programme for the rest of the 2024/25 season, which is certain to be exciting and good to be a part of.

New members are welcome at any time and are offered three free rehearsal weeks, giving them the opportunity to give it a try - see how the choir works and how it rehearses. There is no audition and new members are welcome in all sections.

A spokesperson added: “Bradley is also a vocal coach so new members will be in the best of hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The choir is enjoying the journey with Bradley, as was remarked at our first concert, so if you think this opportunity is for you please send us a message on the Contact page on www.peterboroughchoral.com”