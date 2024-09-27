Carrying on regardless at Stamford theatre!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough-based Beautiful South tribute band will be taking to the stage at the Stamford Corn Exchange this weekend.

The UK’s most authentic and popular tribute to The Beautiful South – The Very Beautiful South – are promising a sing-along night to remember at the venue on Saturday.

Playing the very best of ‘sing-along-a-South’ classics such as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, A Little Time and Don’t Marry Her, Very Beautiful South promise to take you back to the heady days of 90s chart hits, quirky lyrics and the alternative pop-rock sound of The Beautiful South – recreating the original chart-topping sound, along with uncannily Heaton-esque vocals by front-man Andy Whit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The last 12 months have been incredible for us, with sell-out shows across the UK and seriously enthusiastic audiences”, says singer Andy.

The Very Beautiful South

“For anyone who missed the previous Paul Heaton tour, this is definitely a show not to be missed… the only

difference is that we can’t afford to leave loads of money behind the bar for our audience – but we do promise a great night nevertheless!”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available (£22.50 each plus booking fee) direct from the venue box office on 01780 766455, or by secure online via the venue website at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

You can find out more about the band online at www.verybeautifulsouth.co.uk