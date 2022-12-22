At-a-glance guide to what's on where

Caustic Lights

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Salmon Dave from 8pm;Brewery Tap has Everything Urban with DJ T3LSY from 9pm – late playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats & more;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Christmas Bike Night from 5pm - 10pm;Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has The Scary Clown Presents Christmas Special from 8pm;The Burghley Club has P Town Funk – a four piece soul, funk, groove rock & pop cover band from 9pm;Yard of Ale has Retrolux;Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ duo Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – late playing Disco, Funk, Soul House, Hip Hop and more;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm, playing Punk & New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s (Free Admission)Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm;CHRISTMAS EVE:

The Crown has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers (Free Admission);

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights (pictured) from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics. (Ticket only)Yard of Ale has Xmas Eve Cheesy Tunes & Christmassy disco;Burghley Club has Karaoke from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has The magic of Christmas Eve with resident DJ Rick Allen who will be bringing all the hits from the 70s to the present day, from 9pm;Charters has Christmas Eve Vinyl party – a great mix of DJs bringing you music covering 50s rock n roll, 60s beat , soul, disco, glam rock, punk, new wave, indie, ska , reggae, 2 tone and much more from 12pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has Paula Burrows. Members free, guests £3;BOXING DAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Off The Cuff DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

THURSDAY (29th):

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers from 8pm;

Bijou has Quiz Night from 8pm;

Brewery Tap has DJ Sav with Disco Funk Fever, playing Funk, Disco, Soul, Funky House and Tech House from 9pm;

FRIDAY (30th)

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Rock, Pop covers from the 50s up to date. (Free Admission);

Yard of Ale has Tommy Philpot;

The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 9.30pm;

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, from 8pm;

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

The Brewery Tap has a New Year’s Eve party with The Glorious One Eyed Cats & DJ Rick Allen. Ticketed event, doors open 6.30pm;

Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs entertain into 2023 (£10pp inc a drink & nibbles. James Bond theme);

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band bringing a stadium classic rock and pop experience. (£5 ticket, still available);

The Burghley Club has The Dizzy Miss Lizzy's NYE Party (Ticketed, include hot & cold buffet and glass of bubbly at midnight);

The Queens Head, Peterborough city centre, has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – 2am dropping their favourite tunes of the past year (ticket event);

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 9pm;

Bijou has live music with the headliners 'The Swing Pins' performing in the main bar plus guest DJs in the basement. Starts 6pm, through to 3am. (Ticketed event)

