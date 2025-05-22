Around the pubs and clubs - including house music all-dayer with 10 DJs

HOME – Where House Music Takes You Home comes to The Dragon in Werrington on Saturday

HOME – House Music All-Dayer

​The Dragon, Werrington, Sunday May 25th, 2pm-midnight

Get ready for a free-entry, family-friendly event that promises a full day of house music, community spirit, and summer energy — all brought to life by 10 talented DJs.

The event is the result of a fresh collaboration between Matt Andrews, Lovley Entertainment & Vibrancy, with Matt saying: “Back in 2014, my best friend Paul Withers — a former Solstice resident — first came to me with the idea of a house music brand called HOME. We ran a few amazing nights under the name, but I always felt there was more to give. So when Heidi from Lovley Entertainment approached me recently about doing something exciting in PE4, I knew it was time to bring HOME back as a completely free event for the community.”

The event will be hosted by Matt:A & Warbeats, joined by a stellar local line-up including Sam Squire, Taylor Jewkes, Pete’C, Little Large, Alice Monnat and Fleur-Ting, Twix & headlined by Gone South (a brand new duo consisting of Ethan Hull & Will Read), offering a blend of classic house, deep grooves, and dancefloor anthems.

THURSDAY 22nd: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has general knowledge quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 23rd:

The Met Lounge has tribute band Definitely Oasis. Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom DJing a mix of Disco, Funk, Soul, House, and Hip Hop from 5pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Dead Rabbitz from 8:30pm plus Italian street food from 5-8pm

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Gangsters with the big sound of Ska from 10pm. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Kill Me Kate.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Soul and Motown night.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Miscellaneous from 9pm paying Pop, Rock and Rock n Roll chart hits.

SATURDAY 24th: The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Smoke and Mirrors.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Tourettes from 9pm .

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Salmon Dave from 9pm Fun duo.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm playing late 50s, early 60s Rock n Roll and chart hits. Members free, non-members £2.

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has Squadron from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from DJ Rick Allen. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Funk&Stuff with Soul Weekend vibes and more from 2pm.

The Broadway Club has Cara Howard.

SUNDAY 25th:

The Met Lounge has Revival 3 with special guests Loose Ends.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Kitchen Disco Band playing Funk, Soul & Disco from 4-7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 5.30pm .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Shuttles.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Vertigo from 2pm in the Beer Garden.

Charters has Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers playing traditional country music from 3pm followed by the monthly music quiz at 6.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Matt Howard from 8.30pm.

MONDAY 26th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has live music from 3pm.

TUESDAY 27th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has comedy club (free but pre-book).