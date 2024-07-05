An evening with wildlife film maker Gordon Buchanan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker is bringing his biggest ever live tour – Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan – to Peterborough next year.

With a life dedicated to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, Gordon Buchanan will visit 35 venues across England, Scotland and Wales – including a date at the New Theatre on March 2.

The show will see him recount tales from his thrilling encounters with some of nature’s most fascinating animals.

“Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my! It could be a line straight from The Wizard of Oz but there’s no fiction here, just amazing facts as I get the chance to bring to life the amazing adventures I’ve had the absolute privilege to experience,” said Gordon, hailed as Scotland’s own David Attenborough.

“Bears and big cats are the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom and I’ve spent a lifetime capturing them on film.

”From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon; I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences.

“There has been mud, sweat and tears, tender moments and terrifying encounters and I can’t wait to meet more animal lovers and tell more tales as I hit the road again.”