A night of music, humour and storytelling as Liza Pulman sings Streisand

Liza Pulman sings Streisand is at New Theatre this month

Once described as sounding like “The love child of Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand”, singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman brings her new show to Peterborough’s New Theatre next week.

Renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand, Pulman will perform her acclaimed show, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand at the New Theatre on September 18 as part of her UK tour.

Liza’s hit show pays homage to this legendary and iconic singer and has previously played London’s West End, including a run at the Lyric Shaftesbury Avenue, to packed houses and five-star reviews.

Liza (who you might know as one third of the legendary Fascinating Aida) will be joined on stage by her fabulous band and her long-time musical director Joseph Atkins.

This ‘world class show’ brings Liza’s personal slant on Streisand’s life and music, with warmth, humour and compelling storytelling and features glorious new arrangements of such classic songs such as The Way We Were,

Second Hand Rose, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers and many more.

Liza’s thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera, singing leading roles with both Glyndebourne Opera and the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, before moving into musical theatre where she appeared at the London Palladium in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and toured nationally in Doctor Dolittle alongside Philip Schofield and Russ Abbott.

Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems.

Most recently, Liza’s two new shows, The Heart Of It and A Couple of Swells alongside virtuoso pianist Joe Stilgoe have played London’s West End and on tour, gaining rave reviews and public acclaim.

Tickets are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com