News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

A 4-day Gin and Cider Festival plus the best gigs this weekend

There’s 12 hours of House Sessions bringing the music to Charters on Saturday
By Brad Barnes
Published 31st May 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:07 BST
See Lation Sound at Embe on FridaySee Lation Sound at Embe on Friday
See Lation Sound at Embe on Friday

​THURSDAY 1st:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Gin & Cider Festival – enjoy 50+ different gins & 20+ ciders and perries until Sunday. Free entry. General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Comedy Night by Big Deal comedy from 8pm – ticket only event. Tickets at eventbrite.co.uk FRIDAY 2nd:

Most Popular

    Charters has Reggae on the Boat from 8pm with DJ Levan Lewis, plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

    The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm

    Brewery Tap has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – late;

    Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;

    The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius45 from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers;

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Embe Soulfood Restaurant, Cowgate, has a DJ and live music from Latino Sound from 9.30pm;SATURDAY 3rd:

    The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star -from 9.30pm ;

    The Crown has Get Ready from 9pm, a five-piece female fronted band playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco;

    Yard of Ale has Mixtape, a 90’s band;

    Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade from 9pm;

    Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Charters has House Sessions from 1pm until 1am plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

    Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spanglers Country Music Club with the first visit of Ian Walton. It is £5.50 on the door, music starts at 8, all kinds of dancing;

    Peterborough Conservative Club has Cecil Farayi. Members £2, non members £5 ;

    Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Set in Stone for their debut gig in the Ranch House and a night of classic rock n roll covers from the 70s to the present day;SUNDAY 4th:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Ostrich Inn has Stephen Tanner & His Band from 4.45pm;

    Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm – 3pm followed by live music from the Guards, 3pm – 6pm, as part of Summer Sundays plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

    The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hits;

    Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm, each performer receives a free drink voucher;TUESDAY 6th:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;

    O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

    WEDNESDAY 7th:

    Iron Horse Ranch House has "Si & Soph's Shenanigans" – an evening of open mic Poetry and Spoken Word. Everyone welcome, free entry, starts at 7.30pm;

    Send your free gig listings to [email protected]

    Related topics:GinNorth Street