A 4-day Gin and Cider Festival plus the best gigs this weekend

See Lation Sound at Embe on Friday

​THURSDAY 1st:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Gin & Cider Festival – enjoy 50+ different gins & 20+ ciders and perries until Sunday. Free entry. General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Comedy Night by Big Deal comedy from 8pm – ticket only event. Tickets at eventbrite.co.uk FRIDAY 2nd:

Most Popular

Charters has Reggae on the Boat from 8pm with DJ Levan Lewis, plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – late;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius45 from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embe Soulfood Restaurant, Cowgate, has a DJ and live music from Latino Sound from 9.30pm;SATURDAY 3rd:

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star -from 9.30pm ;

The Crown has Get Ready from 9pm, a five-piece female fronted band playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco;

Yard of Ale has Mixtape, a 90’s band;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has House Sessions from 1pm until 1am plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spanglers Country Music Club with the first visit of Ian Walton. It is £5.50 on the door, music starts at 8, all kinds of dancing;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Cecil Farayi. Members £2, non members £5 ;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Set in Stone for their debut gig in the Ranch House and a night of classic rock n roll covers from the 70s to the present day;SUNDAY 4th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Stephen Tanner & His Band from 4.45pm;

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm – 3pm followed by live music from the Guards, 3pm – 6pm, as part of Summer Sundays plus its Gin and Cider Festival;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hits;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm, each performer receives a free drink voucher;TUESDAY 6th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

WEDNESDAY 7th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has "Si & Soph's Shenanigans" – an evening of open mic Poetry and Spoken Word. Everyone welcome, free entry, starts at 7.30pm;