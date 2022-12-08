Santa'supplieds New Sleigh

CHRISTMAS MARKET

Charters Beer Garden, December 10 and 11From 12pm to 7pm, there will be a food fair, desserts and sweeties as well as stalls packed with crafts and gifts. There is also entertainment from Meg McPartlin (Saturday) and Pembroke Tenneson (Sunday)

CONTINENTAL MARKET

Bridge Street until Sunday

A chance to sample cuisines from across the world as well as pick up some last-minute goodies. Open from 10am to 6pm (5pm on Sunday).

SANTA’S NEW SLEIGH

Key Theatre studio. December 12-24Sprocket and Dibs have a problem! Christmas is fast approaching and Santa’s Sleigh is nowhere to be found. Will Sprocket and Dibs be able to create a new sleigh in time or will Christmas be cancelled? Can you help them save the day? Only time will tell but with audience participation, sing-along songs and a free present from Santa for every child it promises to be the perfect festive treat.This show is ideal for pre-school and children up to 8 years. Includes a free gift from Santa for every child. Running time 50 Minutes.

Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

DICK WHITTINGTONKey Theatre until January 8With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can our hero stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?

Read the review here

Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

PETER PANThe Cresset, December 15-31Join Peter and Wendy on a stunning adventure to Neverland, with pirates, mermaids, lost boys and of course the wicked Captain Hook, pursued by his ticking crocodile!

Tickets from www.cresset.co.uk

CINDERELLASouth Holland Centre, December 9-30A chance to boo the wicked Ugly Sisters, laugh along with Buttons and watch the heroic Prince Charming fall in love with the beautiful Cinderella….

To book your tickets call the box office on 01775 764777 or go to www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

CHRISTMAS MAGICPeterborough Cathedral, December 10, 2.30pm and 7.30pmPeterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices, Peterborough Festival Brass and soloist Karen England of The OperaBabes, will be performing Christmas classics and festive favourites.

PETERBOUGH CIVIC SOCIETY TALK

St Mark's Church Hall, December 12, 7.30pm

The topic is ‘Cromwell Did Not Cancel Christmas’, a talk being given by the always popular Stuart Orme. Since this is the last meeting before Christmas, mince pies and other seasonal refreshments will be available. Non-members are welcome. a suggested donation of £5.00 is made.

BETWEEN THE LINESUniversity Centre Peterborough, December 14, 6pmAll are welcome to enjoy an evening of art poetry, and music..Three artists were selected by Kat Beeton, Peterborough’s current Poet Laureate, to work on a collaborative project creating new art from Kat’s words within the theme of identity. The artwork will be released on social media and displayed at the event. Featuring performances by Kat Beeton and an exhibition of art from the project, the night will also include performances from Peterborough College music students, singing songs and playing music that means something to them or voices their identity.

Free tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/

STAMFORD INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVALStamford Art Centre, December 9 and 10Freya Goldmark will be joined by 13of the UK’s most exciting musicians under thirty for three thrilling concerts, featuringan eclectic mix of classical music including Tchaikovsky’s luscious Serenade for Strings, Mendelssohn’s String Quartet Op.44 No.3 and Stravinsky’s Concerto for Strings. Tickets start from £16 and are free for Under 17’s. Go to www.simfestival.com or call the box office on 01780 763203.

PETERBOROUGH CHORAL SOCIETYSt Botolphs Church, Helpston, December 10 (7.30pm)The Society will be singing seasonal Christmas favourites and familiar carols to sing along to.Tickets £8 on the door (under 18s £4)

TIDINGS OF JOY

Crowland Abbey, December 10, 7.30pmStamford Singers present a programme of music for the festive season with Rob Gildon (baritone), David Lovell Brown (organ) and Paul White (director)

FESTIVE FUNQueensgate, December 10

Prepare to be dazzled by Bauble Acrobatics. Featuring a mind-blowingly bendy Christmassy contortionist, a bauble stilt walker, an aerial hoop snowflake and an acrobatic elf, visitors have the chance to watch an incredible feast for the eyes. Check out the performances between 11am and 3pm. Plus, mischievous Elves are ready to show you how to create your own baubles at the DIY Bauble Workshop 11am to 3pm. or book for the VR Bauble and be whisked off Santa’s workshop in Lapland each day up to December 24.

FESTIVE FUNPeterborough Museum until December 23Enjoy the Winter Festivals exhibition, showcasing celebrations from across the globe, or the Christmas Gift exhibition to view and purchase work from talented local artists including ceramics and textiles.FESTIVE FUNIce Rink and Christmas Market at Ferry Meadows until December 24Get in the mood with an eco-friendly ice rink, Christmas market, fun fair and free Christmas craft activities for children, with twinkling lights and festive garlands creating a festive atmosphere.Tickets from www.nenepark.org.uk

FESTIVE FUNIce Rink, Cathedral Square, until January 2The giant ice is a spectacular new centrepiece for Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations.Measuring 20x20m the rink, which can accommodate 120 skaters, will be surrounded by festive stalls.

FESTIVE EVENT

Westraven Community Café, December 6-20Enjoy a Christmas dinner with friends or family.Book at 01733 330040

WISBECH FESTIVE FAYRE

December 11