Review: Dick Whittington - one man and his cat is purr-fect fun

It’s panto season at Peterborough’s Key Theatre, and this year’s offering, Dick Whittington, should come with a health warning – because it is quite painful grinning from ear to ear for two hours plus!

Yes, it’s got the lot, from Peterborough panto favourite Lucy-Jane Quinlan’s Fairy Bowbells intro through to the (spoiler alert) happy ending; great catchy songs, lots of quickfire silly jokes – and a few cheeky ones – the sketches we all know and love and a panto villain – with Alexa Vox in great form as Queen Rat.

Simon Aylin (checks notes, “back by popular demand”) is no fool when it comes to playing the fool – our hero of the piece Dick.

He has funny in his DNA .. and ladies, book the front row at your peril! He is quite one for audience participation.

And it is great double act, with his comedy sidekick David Griffin-Stephens as the Dame, sweet shop owner Fanny Fitzbottom (yes there are some name gags too if you listen carefully).

He has some great comedy moments too, and it is all so well delivered he could have written it himself (checks notes, he did).

Abigail Matthews joined in the fun too, as Alice, the onstage object of Dick’s affection.

No man’s journey from Peterborough to becoming Lord Mayor of London would be complete, of course, without an oversized fluffy stuffed cat, huge inflatable, a shipwreck on a strange Island ruled by a disco loving King looking very Elvis-like (Simon Rhys-Jones having great fun) and a lightsaber duel.

Add to that some incredible music from the pit, a terrific dancing ensemble and a cast taking great joy in sending each other and themselves up.

Sing-along, dance-along, laugh-along, it’s all designed to send the audience – the kids in particular – home happy.

Mission accomplished.

You can see Dick Whittington until January 8. Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

