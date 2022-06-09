13 things to do in Peterborough this week

Cafe Mambo comes to Peterborough on Friday

CAFE MAMBO – Ibiza Classics on The Embankment

The Embankment, June 10

The soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures with Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, and Andy Baxter. Live PAs on the night come from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

SIMPLY RED

The Embankment, June 11

The band formed in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed immediate success with their first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’ and the album ‘Picture Book’. Support from Lisa Stansfield.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS

The Embankment, June 12

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales and enjoyed great success in the 1990s.Support comes from from Sea Power and Low Hummer.

FESTIVAL ON THE GREENBotolph Green, June 11The popular volunteer-led event involves a mix of food, drink, music and other entertainment. It is a great opportunity to socialise with friends and neighbours – breakfast will be available from 8.30am.

WE WILL ROCK YOUNew Theatre, June 13-18The award-winning and long running West End smash-hit musical comes to Peterborough for eight near sell-out performances.

Written and directed by Ben Elton the show features some of the great hits of Queen.Limited ticket availability at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

VEGAN MARKETCathedral Square, June 11From 10.30am to 4pm, visitors can get their hands on a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and more.

STAMFORD SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Tolethorpe Hall, various dates

The summer season is under way and you can see Hay Fever until Saturday and from Monday, Romeo And Juliet.

Full details at www.stamfordshakespeare.co.uk

CAMBRIDGE ROCK FESTIVALEast of England Arena, June 16-19The annual festival comes to Peterborough for the first time.Running across four days, more than 60 acts will perform on three stages..Tickets at www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk

AN EVENING WITH SU POLLARD

Key Theatre, June 15

Stories, stand up and songs followed by a candid and hilarious Q and A session with the audience, Su Pollard shows once again why she is a national treasure.

PETERBOROUGH CHORAL SOCIETY

St Kyneburgha’s Church, Castor, June 11 (3pm)

Happy and Glorious is a celebration of the Queen’s reign, honouring the Coronation Anthems, Diamond & Platinum Jubilee music and including Her Majesty's favourite musicals.

AS YOU LIKE IT

Cathedral Green, June 15

The Lord Chamberlain's Men , a company with a history stretching back to William Shakespeare himself, present an outdoor performance of the sparkling comedy.Audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a picnic and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat.

PETERBOROUGH DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

The Rowing Lake, June 11

The 22nd Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival will see Up to 48 teams make a splash once again on the 200m racecourse at Peterborough Rowing Lake, with racing taking place between 10am and 5pm.

TOUR OF CAMBRIDGESHIRE

East of England Arena, June 10-12